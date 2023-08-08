Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith: New January date confirmed for unified light-heavyweight title clash

Artur Beterbiev’s world title showdown with Callum Smith has been rearranged for early next year following the postponement of the initial date for the contest.

Unified world champion Beterbiev was set to face Smith on Sunday, August 20, having defeated Smith's fellow Brit Anthony Yarde at Wembley Arena in March to retain his IBF, WBC and WBC titles.

But the Canadian light-heavyweight was forced to postpone that bout due to dental surgery, with the pair now rescheduling to meet in Quebec City on January 13, 2024.

Artur Beterbiev holds a perfect KO record and pound for pound has the heaviest hands in professional boxing.

"It's a few months later than originally planned, but I am thrilled that Artur Beterbiev will have a chance to defend his titles in front of the incredible Quebec City fans," Bob Arum, chairman of promoter Top Rank, said.

"Artur has a clean bill of health, and I know Callum, a supremely talented former champion, will be at his best on January 13."

Since turning professional in 2013, Beterbiev has racked up an unbeaten 19-0 record, with all of his wins coming inside the distance to make him boxing's only currently world champion with a 100 per cent stoppage record.

His most recent contest with Yarde saw him triumph in the eighth of 12 scheduled rounds, ensuring he remained the king of the light-heavyweight division.

Callum Smith told the Toe2Toe podcast his upcoming fight against Artur Beterbiev is the biggest fight possible for him.

Smith, meanwhile, stepped up to light-heavyweight after a unanimous decision loss in challenging Canelo Alvarez in a unification clash in December 2020.

The former WBA and Ring magazine super-middleweight champion has stopped both Gilbert Castillo Rivera and Mathieu Bauderlique in his two contests so far at the 175-pound limit and is now aiming to become a two-weight world champion.

"I'm very pleased that the camps came to an agreement quickly, so we can go ahead with this light heavyweight championship super fight," Camille Estephan, president of promoter Eye of the Tiger, said.

"It's going to heat up this January in Quebec City."