Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith: New January date confirmed for unified light-heavyweight title clash

Artur Beterbiev and Callum Smith had been due to clash later this month before the unbeaten Canadian light-heavyweight was forced to undergo dental surgery; the contest for the IBF, WBC and WBA titles will now take place on January 13 next year in Quebec City

Tuesday 8 August 2023 14:09, UK

June 18, 2022, New York, New York, USA: ARTUR BETERBIEV celebrates after defeating Joe Smith, Jr. by 2nd round TKO in a WBO/IBF/WBC Light Heavyweight championship bout at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. (Credit Image: .. Joel Plummer/ZUMA Press Wire) (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)
Image: Artur Beterbiev will defend his belts against Callum Smith in January next year

Artur Beterbiev’s world title showdown with Callum Smith has been rearranged for early next year following the postponement of the initial date for the contest.

Unified world champion Beterbiev was set to face Smith on Sunday, August 20, having defeated Smith's fellow Brit Anthony Yarde at Wembley Arena in March to retain his IBF, WBC and WBC titles.

But the Canadian light-heavyweight was forced to postpone that bout due to dental surgery, with the pair now rescheduling to meet in Quebec City on January 13, 2024.

Artur Beterbiev holds a perfect KO record and pound for pound has the heaviest hands in professional boxing.

"It's a few months later than originally planned, but I am thrilled that Artur Beterbiev will have a chance to defend his titles in front of the incredible Quebec City fans," Bob Arum, chairman of promoter Top Rank, said.

"Artur has a clean bill of health, and I know Callum, a supremely talented former champion, will be at his best on January 13."

Since turning professional in 2013, Beterbiev has racked up an unbeaten 19-0 record, with all of his wins coming inside the distance to make him boxing's only currently world champion with a 100 per cent stoppage record.

His most recent contest with Yarde saw him triumph in the eighth of 12 scheduled rounds, ensuring he remained the king of the light-heavyweight division.

Callum Smith told the Toe2Toe podcast his upcoming fight against Artur Beterbiev is the biggest fight possible for him.

Smith, meanwhile, stepped up to light-heavyweight after a unanimous decision loss in challenging Canelo Alvarez in a unification clash in December 2020.

The former WBA and Ring magazine super-middleweight champion has stopped both Gilbert Castillo Rivera and Mathieu Bauderlique in his two contests so far at the 175-pound limit and is now aiming to become a two-weight world champion.

"I'm very pleased that the camps came to an agreement quickly, so we can go ahead with this light heavyweight championship super fight," Camille Estephan, president of promoter Eye of the Tiger, said.

"It's going to heat up this January in Quebec City."

