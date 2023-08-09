Anthony Joshua offer was 'glorious' says Robert Helenius after axing holiday for late-notice fight

Robert Helenius insists he is ready for Anthony Joshua this weekend in London despite stepping in to fight the former heavyweight world champion just a week after his last fight.

Joshua was originally due to box Dillian Whyte at the O2 Arena, only for Whyte to be pulled from the card after returning an adverse anti-doping finding.

Finland's Helenius was stopped in the first round by Deontay Wilder last year. Last Saturday he won a comeback fight when he halted Mika Mielonen and moments afterwards put himself forward as Whyte's replacement.

"This fight offer came to me, five minutes after my fight. I was going on vacation with my family but not anymore," he laughed at Wednesday's pre-fight press conference. "Luckily I had a good training camp so I feel ready.

"I'm ready to fight that's why I'm here, otherwise I wouldn't be here.

"It's going to be glorious," he warned. "When you get this big an opportunity you can't let it slip. I will give everything in my power to win this fight."

Joshua has had to face late replacements before in his career, he beat Carlos Takam when the Bulgarian stepped in for Kubrat Pulev and lost to Andy Ruiz when he replaced Jarrell Miller after the American failed a drug test.

"Late replacements aren't ideal," Joshua said. "This is what happens, a long career will present these type of obstacles.

"This is just another rock in my shoe on my way to the top of the mountain."

He does know Helenius well as a fighter. They were sparring partners ahead of Joshua's victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2017.

"It would be silly to underestimate Helenius," Joshua said. "Credit to him as well. He's coming to roll the dice, he's coming to win.

"The principle still remains the same, just worry about myself.

"The objective remains the same, it's victory by any means."