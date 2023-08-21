Caroline Dubois to fight for IBO lightweight title live on Sky Sports on September 30

Caroline Dubois challenges for the IBO title on September 30, live on Sky Sports, with Viddal Riley and Callum Simpson on the same Boxxer bill.

The 22-year-old lightweight takes a sizeable step up in class against Mexican veteran Magali Rodriguez in only her eighth fight in the bill-topping bout of BOXXER: Breakthrough at London's York Hall.

Dubois won her professional debut on points in February 2022 and then stopped her next five opponents before a points victory over Yanina del Carmen Lescano in June.

Rodriguez is a former WBA world title challenger and current WBC title holder with nine knockouts among her 22 victories to date.

Dubois has named Katie Taylor and Mikaela Mayer as targets and a win over Rodriguez would stake her claim for a big-name bout.

Image: Viddal Riley risks his unbeaten record against Nathan Quarless

Two of the country’s top young cruiserweights will also put their undefeated records on the line in a battle for the vacant English cruiserweight belt when Riley faces Nathan Quarless.

Callum Simpson and Germaine Brown will also meet in a super-middleweight showdown between two all-action fighters who rarely take a backwards step.

Image: Callum Simpson collides with Germaine Brown in an explosive encounter

BOXXER CEO Ben Shalom said: “Caroline Dubois is exceptional and we’ve said ever since she turned professional with BOXXER last year that we expect her to become the future face of the women’s sport, not only in the UK but on the world stage. Her ambition is as big as her talent, but even I didn’t expect her to blast her way to a world title opportunity in just eight fights.



“British and English title bouts seem to produce some of the best fights we see in this country and this English cruiserweight championship bout between Viddal Riley and Nathan Quarless has a little something extra to it. It’s a classic north-south rivalry, with the outstanding Riley on home soil in London and the slick Quarless heading down from Liverpool looking to silence the home fans.

“I also can’t wait for this fight between Callum Simpson and Germaine Brown. A lot of insiders are predicting big things for Callum and he’s got a very tough test here. Brown is the former English champion and both of them go forward and look for the finish, so we might see an instant classic here.

“BOXXER: Breakthrough events are about showcasing the best young talent in Britain and giving centre stage to the next generation of champions. The three bouts announced today are just the highlights of what will be an amazing card from top to bottom.”

