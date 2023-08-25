Anthony Joshua's opponent Robert Helenius returns 'adverse analytical finding' in a drug test

Anthony Joshua's opponent Robert Helenius has returned an 'adverse analytical finding' in a drug test.

Helenius was a late notice replacement opponent for Joshua after it was revealed that Dillian Whyte had returned 'adverse analytical findings' on the weekend before their scheduled fight at The O2 on August 12.

But Joshua's promotional team Matchroom Boxing has since confirmed that Helenius also failed a 'random' drug test conducted the day before the fight.

In a statement, Matchroom Boxing confirmed they were first notified about the adverse finding this Friday, 13 days after the fight.

Image: Helenius had stepped in at late notice to fight Joshua

It read: "Today, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) has informed Matchroom and the British Boxing Board of Control that Robert Helenius has returned an adverse analytical finding as part of a random anti-doping protocol.

"Helenius was voluntarily tested on Friday August 11 before the heavyweight fighter's defeat by Anthony Joshua in London on Saturday August 12. The result was made known to Matchroom today (Friday).

"Matchroom defers to the relevant regulatory authorities on next steps. We vehemently continue to support voluntary anti-doping testing. We are committed to promoting a clean and fair sport for all athletes."

Joshua delivered a dramatic one-punch knockout win over Helenius in the seventh round to keep himself on course for a fight against Deontay Wilder.