Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank II: Everything you need to know ahead of their September 2 rematch

The boxing world is gearing up for a rematch that promises to be explosive. Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr are set to face off once again at the AO Arena in Manchester on September 2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

This rematch comes after Smith's stunning victory in their previous encounter in January. The second fight is eagerly awaited, especially as it had to be postponed to allow Smith to recover from a minor injury.

Here is what you need to know ahead of their middleweight contest...

Who are the fighters?

Liam Smith: Hailing from Liverpool, Liam "Beefy" Smith is a seasoned professional with an impressive record of 33-3-1 (20). The 35-year-old former WBO super-welterweight world champion is highly experienced. He fought Canelo Alvarez in Texas, Jaime Munguia in Las Vegas and Jesse Vargas in New York.

Smith's gritty determination and technical prowess make him a force to be reckoned with in the ring. His confidence and skill will be put to the test again as he aims to maintain his dominance over his rival.

Chris Eubank Jr: A name synonymous with boxing royalty, Chris Eubank Jr is the son of British boxing legend Chris Eubank.

He has become star in his own right. The 33-year-old from Brighton is 32-3 (23) as a professional. Nine years ago he lost a closely fought split decision to Billy Joe Saunders, who would go on to become a world champion. He challenged George Groves for the WBA title in 2018, losing unanimously and has stopped former two-time and Olympic gold medallist James DeGale.

Why are they fighting?

Liam Smith secured an emphatic victory over Eubank Jr in their first bout, stopping him in just four rounds.

It left Eubank with an intense desire to avenge that January loss. He left his former coach, boxing legend Roy Jones and linked up with Brian "BoMac" McIntyre, the trainer of current pound-for-pound king Terence Crawford.

Their first encounter left no shortage of drama and intensity. Smith's victory was stunning and has only heightened the bitter rivalry between the two.

For both boxers, this fight is about more than just victory - it's about redemption, pride, and solidifying their respective legacies in the sport.

What's on the undercard?

The undercard promises an array of exciting match-ups. Super-lightweight sensation Adam Azim goes up against dangerous Ukrainian Aram Fanyan.

A big domestic heavyweight clash pits Olympic bronze medallist Frazer Clarke against David Allen.

British super-middleweight champion Mark Heffron defends against Jack Cullen.

Mikaela Mayer, previously a unified super-featherweight champion, moves up to super-lightweight to box Silvia Bortot, a former European champion.

"The Albanian King" Florian Marku is set to collide with fiery welterweight rival Dylan Moran, plus Olympic gold medallist Lauren Price will be in action too.

Image: Liam Smith goes into his rematch with Chris Eubank Jr full of confidence

What they say:

Liam Smith had this to say about his previous victory and the upcoming rematch: "The result was nothing that I didn't expect. I never once had defeat in my mind. The satisfying thing was the manner I done it in.

"If he comes to me for a fight, great, I'll meet him head on and he's easier to catch. If he's in front of me, he's easier to catch."

On the other side, Chris Eubank Jr shared his thoughts on his training and the pressure of the rematch: "I trained when I wanted to train, I trained how I wanted to train. I didn't have an infrastructure. Now we have that and I'm seeing the benefits for sure.

"The pressure is always on me. This is a different type of pressure. I've never experienced this type of pressure before."

How to watch & buy

This much-anticipated rematch will be available for viewing live on Sky Sports Box Office with coverage starting at 6pm. Boxing enthusiasts can secure their virtual seats by purchasing the pay-per-view event for £19.95. Book it here.

As the countdown to September 2 begins, the anticipation and excitement for Smith vs Eubank II continues to build. Will Smith serve another reminder of his quality, or could Eubank Jr turn the tables and claim victory? One thing is for certain - this rematch is set to be another unforgettable clash between two ferocious rivals.

