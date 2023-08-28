Chris Eubank Jr claims Liam Smith victory was ‘an absolute miracle' ahead of rematch

The rivalry could have ended with their first fight. Instead it was only just beginning.

As he prepares for their rematch, live on Sky Sports Box Office on Saturday, Chris Eubank Jr still can't believe he lost, in just four rounds, to Liam Smith last time they fought.

On episode two of Behind The Ropes, out now, Eubank described his interpretation of their first fight.

"An absolute miracle," he said, "is what happened."

Smith considers it more bluntly. "Dented his pride. Embarrassed him. Done everything I was told I couldn't do," he said of his handiwork.

"And done everything to him that he thought would never happen."

Behind The Ropes goes into the camps of both fighters ahead of the rematch.

While Eubank has based himself in Las Vegas and joined up with new coach Brian McIntyre, Smith continues to train at the Rotunda gym in his Liverpool hometown, with coaches Joe McNally and Declan O'Rourke.

The confidence of Smith's team is a resolute as ever. "Once he's got your number, he's got your number. He is born to fight," McNally said of his man.

Smith is unphased by the changes Eubank Jr has made to his camp. He doesn't believe a new coach will have much of an impact on his rival. "The biggest difference between me and Chris - I feel like what goes in my ear stays. I feel what goes in Chris' goes right out through the other one," Smith said.

"I'm 35, I've been world champion, I beat Chris and I'm still learning."

McIntyre though has not found that to be his experience. "He's coachable to me. He trusts in me, he listens to me," he said. "Obviously I'm here for a reason.

"He's quiet," McIntyre added. "He just works and hardly says anything. But the quiet ones are the ones you've got to be careful of."

Eubank's motivation is clear. "A lot of fighters after a defeat, they become less of a fighter than what they were before. Sometimes they're never the same. For me I'm not worried about that," he said.

"I've tasted defeat before and I've come back bigger, badder, stronger. I know I'm going to see the same this time. I have to. I have no choice.

"For me the slogan is revenge or revenge. There are only two options. I've got them covered.

"This is for me. This is for my heart and soul. This is so I can sleep better at night.

"It's going to be barbaric. It's going to be frightening. And it's going to be a Chris Eubank Jr win."

