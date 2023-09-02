Smith vs Eubank Jr 2: Book the repeats of Liam Smith's rematch against Chris Eubank Jr in Manchester

Liam Smith reignited his British rivalry with Chris Eubank Jr in their rematch in Manchester on Saturday night - and you can book the repeats now!

The Liverpudlian shared the ring again with Eubank Jr, who was attempting to avenge his stunning defeat in their first fight in January.

On an exciting undercard, Adam Azim risked his perfect professional record against the dangerous Ukrainian Aram Fanyan.

Frazer Clarke, another rising contender, took a step up in class against David Allen in a battle of British heavyweights.

Image: Adam Azim risked his perfect professional record

Mark Heffron collided with Jack Cullen, with the British and Commonwealth super-middleweight titles at stake.

Mikaela Mayer has been targeting British world champion Natasha Jonas, but firstly had to overcome Silvia Bortot.

Florian Marku kicked off the live action against Dylan Moran following a bad-tempered build-up.

Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 repeats are at 8am and 3pm on Sunday on Sky Sports Box Office. Book now!