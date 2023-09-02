 Skip to content

Smith vs Eubank Jr 2: Book the repeats of Liam Smith's rematch against Chris Eubank Jr in Manchester

Liam Smith shared the ring again with Chris Eubank Jr in Manchester, with Adam Azim risking his unbeaten record, and Frazer Clarke colliding with David Allen on the undercard, book the repeats at 8am and 3pm on Sunday on Sky Sports Box Office

Saturday 2 September 2023 21:28, UK

SMITH v EUBANK JR 2 BOXXER .01/09/2023 NEW CENTURY MANCHESTER.WEIGH IN.PIC LAWRENCE LUSTIG/BOXXER.(PICS FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY).MIDDLEWEIGHT CONTEST.LIAM SMITH v CHRIS EUBANK JNR
Image: Liam Smith reignited his rivalry with Chris Eubank Jr in Manchester

Liam Smith reignited his British rivalry with Chris Eubank Jr in their rematch in Manchester on Saturday night - and you can book the repeats now!

The Liverpudlian shared the ring again with Eubank Jr, who was attempting to avenge his stunning defeat in their first fight in January.

On an exciting undercard, Adam Azim risked his perfect professional record against the dangerous Ukrainian Aram Fanyan.

Frazer Clarke, another rising contender, took a step up in class against David Allen in a battle of British heavyweights.

SMITH v EUBANK JR 2 BOXXER .01/09/2023 NEW CENTURY MANCHESTER.WEIGH IN.PIC LAWRENCE LUSTIG/BOXXER.(PICS FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY).WBA CONTINENTAL SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP.ADAM AZIM v ARAM FANYAN
Image: Adam Azim risked his perfect professional record

Mark Heffron collided with Jack Cullen, with the British and Commonwealth super-middleweight titles at stake.

Trending

Mikaela Mayer has been targeting British world champion Natasha Jonas, but firstly had to overcome Silvia Bortot.

Florian Marku kicked off the live action against Dylan Moran following a bad-tempered build-up.

Also See:

Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 repeats are at 8am and 3pm on Sunday on Sky Sports Box Office. Book now!

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Football

How to watch US Open, Premier League and more this week