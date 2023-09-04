Chris Eubank Jr's trainer Brian 'BoMac' McIntyre arrested at Manchester Airport

Brian McIntyre, who oversaw Chris Eubank Jr's stoppage win over Liam Smith at Manchester Arena on Saturday, was arrested at Manchester Airport after security officials allegedly found a gun in a suitcase

Chris Eubank Jr's trainer Brian McIntyre has been arrested at Manchester Airport after security officials found a gun in a suitcase.

McIntyre, 53, had checked in ahead of his flight to Atalanta on Sunday morning.

The alarm was raised when UK Border Force intercepted the baggage, after a scan allegedly showed a weapon, along with a magazine and ammunition contained within it.

Sky Sports News has been told armed police then descended upon the departure lounge at Manchester Airport's Terminal 2 to arrest McIntyre on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

'BoMac' had been in the corner of Eubank Jr for his stoppage victory in his rematch against Liam Smith at Manchester Arena on Saturday night

The trainer also works with undisputed welterweight world champion Terence Crawford.

Eubank Jr's team have told Sky Sports News they cannot comment at this stage.

Sky Sports News has contacted Greater Manchester Police for comment.