Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer verbally agree to fight after American's victory in Manchester

Britain's two-weight world champion Natasha Jonas and American star Mikaela Mayer have verbally agreed to a fight.

Mayer moved up in weight and won a comfortable points decision against former European champion Silvia Bortot on the undercard of Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 on Saturday night in Manchester.

Jonas was watching from ringside, as part of the Sky Sports team of experts, and Mayer welcomed the opportunity to face the Liverpudlian, who has won world titles at super-welterweight and welterweight.

"I'm ready for that fight [against Natasha Jonas]," said Mayer.

"I have been preparing my body to go up. It's a big jump, going from 130 pounds to 147 pounds. It takes time to undo what I did to keep my body down at that weight for so many years.

"But I've already been working on it. I'm prepared to go to 147 pounds, and I'm prepared to take on Natasha Jonas right away.

"That's definitely the one I want next. From what I hear, she's game and she wants it too."

The former unified super-featherweight champion is confident that once the fight is official, she will devise the right game-plan to defeat Jonas.

"I've seen her fight. I've known her for years," said Mayer. "We've come up in the amateurs together. I'm no stranger to her. She's no stranger to me.

"But when it comes time to dissect her and get my game plan ready, I take that very seriously. Once we get that fight signed, we'll be dissecting her skills, what she does and her weaknesses, and we'll get it right."

Jonas last fought in July, stopping Kandi Wyatt in the eighth round to claim the vacant IBF welterweight title, and would relish a fight against Mayer.

"I want it, Mikaela [Mayer] wants it. I think the fans want it. Why not? It's just the particulars that we've got to work out. Let's do it.

"I'm all down for next. If next is before the end of this year, then that's fine," Jonas said.

Mayer, who joined Jonas in the commentary position at The AO Arena, added: "I agree. I think that we're both in a time in our careers where we're looking for big fights.

"We both have solidified our name in this sport. We've both done a bunch in the amateur as well as the pros. I want it, she wants it. She wants it. There's no reason why we can't make that happen. I ideally would want it next."