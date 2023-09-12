Louis Greene defends against Sam Gilley on Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez Sky Sports October 21 show

Louis Greene will defend the Commonwealth super-welterweight title against Sam Gilley on October 21, live on Sky Sports.

Commonwealth super-welterweight champion Greene makes a third defence of his title against Gilley on the undercard of Joshua Buatsi's all London light-heavyweight clash with Dan Azeez at the O2 Arena.

Greene scored a fifth-round knockout victory to win the Commonwealth title in November of last year and defended it in May with another thunderous stoppage victory, travelling from Kent to challenger Paul Kean's home city of Dundee and leaving nothing to the judges as he ended the Scotsman's night in the sixth round.

Image: Buatsi vs Azeez and Lawal vs Chamberlain also features on the October 21 O2 bill

English super-welterweight champion Gilley, fighting out of Walthamstow, booked this shot at Greene's Commonwealth title in June, when he landed a blistering body-shot knockout of Ellis Corrie at London's historic York Hall in what was the third stoppage victory in his last four outings.

Greene is expecting a real challenge from Gilley. "His style, my style, it's going to be fireworks, it's going to go off," he told Sky Sports News.

He warned though that this contest is a risk he welcomes. "This is combat, we're here to fight," he said. "You leave it in there. You want to be part of something, you want to be something."

Gilley is highly motivated for the bout too. "This is my golden ticket. This is the chance I've been waiting for," he told Sky Sports. "The time's now. We've got our opportunity. We've got to go and take it.

"On the night the bell rings and we've got to war. That's the sport we're in.

"It's going to be an exciting, exciting fight."

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Karriss Artingstall is also confirmed for the card, heading to The O2 in London for what will be her fifth professional outing and her second time competing over eight rounds as she works her way up the rankings and towards title contention. Her opponent will be revealed in the near future.

Sparks are set to fly in a 10-round super-welterweight encounter when Michael Hennessy - son of veteran British boxing manager Mick Hennessy and brother to recent BOXXER signing Fran Hennessy - meets an opponent with an equally deep British boxing heritage: Harley Benn, son of the legendary Nigel Benn.

The main event sees a decade-long friendship put to one side when top light-heavyweights Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez put their unbeaten records on the line in tremendous contest with world-level implications.

Plus the British cruiserweight championship is on the line when defending champion Mikael Lawal meets bitter rival Isaac Chamberlain at last, with the pair aiming to settle their differences in explosive fashion when they finally meet in the ring.

