Adam Azim and Tyler Denny targeting European titles on BOXXER show in Wolverhampton on November 18

Adam Azim and Tyler Denny will both target European title glory in Wolverhampton on November 18, live on Sky Sports.

Azim, one of the most exciting talents in British boxing, will be battling for the European super-lightweight belt in just his 10th fight when he challenges Frenchman Franck Petitjean on a BOXXER show at The Halls.

English champion Denny, who has rejuvenated his career with four straight victories, will be hoping to deliver a memorable win for his local Midlands fans as he takes on Italian Matteo Signani for the European middleweight title.

After nine successive victories, including six explosive stoppages, Azim can strengthen his status as one of the rising stars of the division by attempting to topple two-time Euro king Petitjean.

Azim said: "I am so excited for this fight - fighting for the EBU title in just my 10th fight is massive for me. I'm ready to put on a show and bring that belt home with me on November 18th."

But Petitjean insists he will bring his belt back across the channel after ruining Azim's perfect record.

"I've always loved a challenge and the fact that I can take part in a major event abroad is very motivating. I'm looking forward to pushing Adam to the limit and, of course, returning to France victorious!" said Petitjean.

The seasoned Signani, who stopped Anderson Prestot to regain his belt last November, represents the sternest challenge yet for Denny.

Image: Midlands fighter Tyler Denny is hoping to deliver a career-best win in front of his local fans

"I’m expecting the hardest fight of my career but I’m more than ready and more than capable," said Denny.

"I'm going to have an army of fans with me on fight night and the atmosphere is going to be incredible. I will become European champion November 18th - that belt is staying in the Midlands!"

Signani said: "I feel very good and I will be stronger than ever for the challenge with Tyler Denny. I respect him and I have to recognize that he's a tough guy for challenging me, but I'm 'The Jaguar', the champion, and I will stay that way for a long time to come."

Ben Shalom, BOXXER CEO, said: “The partnership between BOXXER and Adam Azim reaches new heights with every outing. Everybody knows what an incredible talent he is and to be the mandatory challenger for the European title at 21 years of age, in just his 10th professional outing, speaks volumes about his ability inside the ring and the great work done by the BOXXER matchmaking team outside it.

“Franck Petitjean has a lot of experience and is by far the toughest opponent Azim will have faced to date. It’s a huge test and if he passes it then the sky really is the limit - we’ll be looking at world title opportunities for him next year as he looks to keep that promise he made to Amir Khan and win a world title even quicker than he did.

“The Tyler Denny story is having another incredible chapter added to it as well. Two years ago we looked at him and saw a boxer who had great potential but who hadn’t had the right opportunities. He’s gone 4-0 with BOXXER, he’s the English middleweight champion and now he’s stepping up for a European title. I honestly can’t wait to see how far Tyler Denny can go and I’m also looking forward to hearing how loud his army of supporters will be on fight night.”

