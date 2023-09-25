Caroline Dubois ready to shine against 'awkward' Magali Rodriguez

Caroline Dubois says she is ready to shine against Magali Rodriguez in what is her "biggest challenge" yet as she looks to secure the IBO lightweight title on her meteoric rise to the top of women's boxing.

Dubois vs Rodriguez will headline a card that includes Viddal Riley vs Nathan Quarless and Callum Simpson vs Jose De Jesus Macias in an action-packed night at York Hall, live on Sky Sports on Saturday September 30.

"I shine under those lights", said Dubois, speaking to Sky Sports' Ringside Toe2Toe podcast on the prospect of headlining for the first time in her career.

"I feel like there's certain boxers who you can tell when we step in the ring and how we carry ourselves, they love the pressure, they love the crowds when they're big.

"I think that me and a lot of world champions, they have that charisma, that ability to perform when they're under pressure - I've got that.

"Actions speak louder than words, and that's why I'm looking forward to showing that on September 30."

The 22-year-old Briton won her first professional bout in February 2022 before stopping her next five opponents and taking a points victory in her last fight against Yanina del Carmen Lescano in June.

On Saturday, she will fight Mexico's Rodriguez, the former WBA world title challenger and current WBC title holder.

The veteran has nine knockouts among her 22 victories to date, and Dubois is expecting an "awkward" bout against the 31-year-old.

"This is definitely my biggest challenge on paper, and that's why I'm excited for it.

"I have seen a little bit of her against Estelle [Mossely] and against other opponents - she's somebody who is very awkward.

"That kind of stance, that awkwardness - it's like how are you doing this? How are you throwing a punch from the floor?

"She holds her hands in awkward positions and she leans back, and it's very negative, very awkward.

"I think it's just going to be a challenge for me dealing with that style and how I deal with it, and I'm excited to see what happens."

Dubois and Rodriguez will be going toe-to-toe for the IBO lightweight championship, but she has her sights set on the elite on women's boxing, having already named Katie Taylor and Mikaela Mayer as targets.

"It's mad to think that I'm talking about fighting for the IBO world title", said the 22-year-old, who heads into her eighth professional fight.

"It's mad to think that I'm on this trajectory already, but I have to put it into perspective - female boxing is a little bit different, we move in a different way.

"I look at Katie Taylor's record, and she fought for a world title in her seventh fight, Sandy Ryan going for all the belts and she [was] on 10 bouts.

"So, I'm just looking at myself, and when I'm comparing myself to these girls, I'm on the right track.

"It'll be a great night for me, and a massive night for boxing again.

"After this one - God-willing, I hope everything goes to plan - I want a bigger step, and challenging the best about."

Jones: This is a fight 'for the next generation'

Former WBO featherweight champion and Sky Sports pundit Barry Jones believes that Saturday's headline fight is "for the next generation".

"To make the sport grow like it has been at a rapid pace, you have to have these big fights so other young girls and women, they'll follow the sport.

"You don't know where you're going to get your next star or future boxers from - you tend to think younger kids see that and say that they want to be that.

"And that's what you want [as a fighter], someone to fall in love with you.

"Look at Katie Taylor - how inspirational she's been - Savannah Marshall, Claressa Shields in the States, Mikaela Mayers - all these boxers have been inspirations.

"And it's important that we get these big fights to grow the sport because at some point in women's boxing, you won't be able to win the world title in six fights."

Jones admits that he was previously "worried" about Dubois making big steps quickly in her career, but now believes the Briton is "strong enough" to face Rodriguez.

"I was always worried because Dubois turned pro so young - I turned pro young, and you want to get the test but you don't want to go too far", said Jones.

"In women's boxing, you don't have the luxury we have in men's boxing - you can float around a certain level.

"You don't have that [in women's boxing], you have to fight, fight and then it's the big fight.

"It was a worry, but now I don't have that worry anymore - Dubois is physically strong enough, and mature enough even if she's only 22.

"And this is a good test, this is a woman that has boxed at a good level with real experience who will, on paper, cause a few problems."

