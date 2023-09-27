Caroline Dubois can show she's one of boxing's biggest young talents against Magali Rodriguez, says Ben Shalom

BOXXER founder Ben Shalom says the time has come for Caroline Dubois to show she is one of boxing's biggest young talents - male or female.

Dubois is set to face Magali Rodriguez for the IBO lightweight this Saturday, live on Sky Sports, and Shalom believes it could be the first of many big prizes for the professionally-unbeaten 22-year-old.

"She needs to put on a statement", said Shalom ahead of Dubois' first headline fight.

"People are talking about whether this is the biggest talent in boxing coming through - not just in women's boxing - boxing, generally.

"This is her first world title, the IBO world title against Magali Rodriguez - it's a big test.

"I remember when she debuted, how nervous she was - she now headlines for the first time, and it's the start of a special career.

"You're looking at Katie Taylor, Natasha Jonas and Savannah Marshall at the tail end of their career - Caroline Dubois is 22 years old, turning professional... so young, so much to achieve and this will be the first title of many."

'Who wants to fight Caroline Dubois?'

Katie Taylor holds the remaining lightweight world championships but has not fought in the division since last October, instead stepping up to take on Chantelle Cameron at super-lightweight earlier this year.

Shalom underlined Dubois' plan to remain in her division and fight for Taylor's belts.

"We want her to stay at lightweight", said Shalom. "We looked at the Mikaela Mayer fight - we've have loved that fight - but it looks at though Mikaela will go up to welterweight to fight Natasha Jonas.

"I understand Mikaela wants to go up to welterweight to fight Natasha Jonas, that's a big fight.

"I know from speaking to Mikaela that she feels more comfortable with the extra weight, and who would want to fight Caroline Dubois?

"It gives the chance for us to stay at lightweight and see what we can achieve."

"Caroline want to become unified world champion in many divisions, and we've got our eyes on the belts that Katie Taylor holds.

"They've been inactive since last October, so those are the belts that she's looking at. She's desperate to unify at lightweight and I think that will be next.

"We'll be on to the governing bodies next, it'll be interesting to see what happens with Taylor-Cameron II, but those belts at 135 are the ones she's after, and that's our job.

"No one wants a weight division completely stalled.

"We appreciate that Katie Taylor has done so much for the sport, and she deserves every chance to fight for them again.

"But when you're talking 12 months, maybe 18 months, with the whole division stagnant, that's when I think it needs to move along, and hopefully it'll be the passing of the torch to a new star.

"I believe that's where Caroline Dubois will get to, that's what people in the sport are so excited about, and with Katie Taylor coming towards the end, it'll be exciting to see a new champion in Caroline."

