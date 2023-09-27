Shakur Stevenson and Emanuel Navarrete kick off F1 race week in Las Vegas with huge double-header

Shakur Stevenson will attempt to become a three-weight world champion when he takes on Dominican puncher Edwin De Los Santos to kick off F1 race week in Las Vegas in November.

In the world championship co-feature, Mexico's Emanuel 'Vaquero' Navarrete (38-1, 31 KOs) defends his WBO junior lightweight title against Brazilian two-time world title challenger Robson Conceicao (17-2, 8 KOs) on Thursday, November 16 at the T-Mobile Arena - live on Sky Sports.

Southpaw Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs) defeated Conceicao last September before moving up to lightweight and landing a sixth-round stoppage win over Japanese contender Shuichiro Yoshino in April.

The 26-year-old said: "Edwin De Los Santos is a good fighter and he's going to come to fight. I give him credit for actually taking this fight when so many other so-called fighters ran from it.

"I'm the biggest boogeyman in boxing, and on November 16, the world will see why when I put on another great performance for the fans."

"This is a huge week for Las Vegas and a tremendous platform for Shakur Stevenson to show, once again, why he is well on his way to reigning as the sport's pound-for-pound king," said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

"Many fighters turned down the opportunity, but Edwin De Los Santos eagerly accepted. Emanuel Navarrete and Robson Conceicao fighting for supremacy at 130 pounds adds to a spectacular card that is loaded from top to bottom."

Undefeated standouts Brian Norman Jr. (24-0, 19 KOs) and Quinton Randall (13-0-1, 3 KOs) will collide in a 10-round welterweight battle.

In an eight-round junior featherweight duel between two of Las Vegas' top prospects, Floyd 'Cashflow' Diaz (9-0, 3 KOs) and Max Ornelas (15-1-1, 5 KOs) will battle for intra-city bragging rights.

US Olympian Troy Isley (10-0, 4 KOs) steps up in class in an eight-round middleweight fight against Mexico's Vladimir Hernandez (14-5, 6 KOs).

Lightweight phenom Abdullah Mason (10-0, 8 KOs) will make his fifth appearance of 2023 in a six-round fight against Texas' Jose Cardenas (7-1, 5 KOs).

Junior lightweight contender and Las Vegas native Andres Cortes (20-0, 11 KOs) takes on Nicaragua's Freddy Fonseca (30-6-1, 20 KOs) in a 10-round tilt, while Kazakh Olympian Ablaikhan Zhussupov (4-0, 3 KOs) returns in a welterweight clash scheduled for eight rounds versus Mark Dawson (11-1-1, 4 KOs).