Caroline Dubois focused on legacy as opportunity to make 'statement' against Magali Rodriguez beckons

Caroline Dubois says she is ready to make a “statement” when she goes for the IBO world title on Saturday night, an important milestone on her mission to build a career that will go down as the greatest of all time.

Dubois takes on Mexico's Magali Rodriguez for the lightweight belt in her toughest test to date, live on Sky Sports.

"I feels amazing [to be fighting for a title] - I want to thank everyone for coming down to support me, and I just pray to god that I pull off a performance worthy of the accolades that have been bestowed upon me", said Dubois.

"The most important thing is that I have confidence in my own abilities, and I feel like that's what matters.

"Anyone can say anything - they can say that I'm not that good or overrated or they can say I'm the best thing since sliced bread - the important thing is that I believe in myself.

"I just have to be me - I've been sparring the best, this has been the hardest camp I've ever had, I've been sparring men and they've been coming for me and my head.

"I've been able to hold my own among them, and that gives me supreme confidence in my abilities.

"Not even that - back in the amateur days, I fought better people than Magali and that's just being real, so I know I've got this in the bag."

Dubois has made it no secret that she is aiming for the top, having called out legendary fighters Mikaela Mayer and Katie Taylor.

"I want everyone," said Dubois.

"Of course, the most important person is Magali, and I'll give my full attention and respect.

"But after that, I want everyone in the 135lbs, all the way up to 140lbs and extra, so I just think I need to be ready, prepped and put on a good performance.

"This is my breakout, this is my statement. But none of that matters if I don't perform and win.

"I'm expecting to dominate to be honest, but that's up to Magali and her team and how good she is.

"I'm coming here to win."

Billam-Smith: Dubois can be the GOAT

WBO cruiserweight world champion Chris Billam-Smith was at Thursday's open workout, and told Sky Sports that he believes Dubois can become the best female fighter the sport has ever seen.

"The only thing stopping Caroline is herself", said Billam-Smith, who is looking to return to the ring in November.

"She's so young, so inexperienced, and once she gets that experience, it'll come.

"I think if she stays on the path she's on, she'll be the greatest woman of all time - I believe that by the time she retires, she will be.

"I definitely agree with the first part," said Dubois in response. "And I'm trying to make the second part happen.

"I just have to keep on putting on big performances, big statements, big wins, and that will make my legacy as the greatest woman.

"She [Rodriguez] looks in shape, slim and trim, like she's trained hard. She didn't give much away in the pads, so I didn't see anything from there.

"I'm just expecting a good fight, and I think she'll be very relaxed in the ring, smiling and it's up to me to make her uncomfortable.

"I'm here to mess stuff up.

"The sparring has been brutal, I've had to dig deep, and it hasn't all gone my way, so I'll be taking that into the ring and putting that pain on her.

"Magali is supposed to be the toughest challenge of my career, so my job is to show that I'm levels above this woman - world level."

