Anthony Yarde confident of beating Joshua Buatsi if long-time rival defeats Dan Azeez in October

Anthony Yarde is confident he would have the beating of bitter rival Joshua Buatsi in a potential British blockbuster clash.

Yarde has long been linked with a fight against his fellow light-heavyweight, with the two men seemingly on a collision course ever since Buatsi turned professional after winning bronze at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

However, the Olympian must first get past Dan Azeez in an intriguing contest at the O2 Arena in London on October 21, live on Sky Sports.

Should he come through that test though, Yarde believes the timing might be right for their paths to cross in the ring.

"I feel like it's around that time now. It's brewed, all the seasoning's been put in the pot," he told Sky Sports.

"I definitely see myself winning that fight, just from what I've seen of him already. I feel like anybody in the world, even the world champions, on my night I'd beat any of them."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Yarde believes a clash with Buatsi would be one of the biggest fights in Britain and he's confident of securing the knockout victory over his domestic rival

Buatsi will be favoured to emerged victorious over his friend Azeez next month, with both fighters having started boxing in the same South London amateur club.

Yarde isn't so sure though, stating: "I see that fight going either way. It should be an entertaining fight. Both guys only know one way and that's to go forward. That's due to be a collision course."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Yarde and Barry Jones preview Buatsi's huge domestic clash with Dan Azeez next month, live on Sky Sports

Yarde fell just short against power puncher Artur Beterbiev in January this year, on his second attempt at winning a world title, losing via eighth-round stoppage.

Despite the crushing disappointment, the 32-year-old has taken some positives from the experience.

"Watching it back, I thought it was very close and because I'd been in a world title fight before that, I've always had a mentality that if you're trying to take someone's belt off them, you either need to dominate or knock them out," he said.

"My mentality is always going to be to win by knockout. The mistake I made was maybe not sticking to my boxing for the duration of the 12 rounds. I started opening up a lot and he started landing shots.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Artur Beterbiev holds a perfect KO record and pound for pound has the heaviest hands in professional boxing

"It was a hell of a fight, contender for fight of the year. He said I gave him his hardest fight and again that's something for me to take on."

Beterbiev will face another Brit in Callum Smith when he defends his IBF, WBC and WBO titles in Quebec City on January 13, live on Sky Sports.

When asked for his prediction on the bout, Yarde said: "I think Callum Smith is a lot better at light-heavyweight because he's not killing himself to make weight. I've fought Beterbiev, I know what he's about. I do see Beterbiev winning but I hope Callum Smith can win."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jones believes a Smith win over Beterbiev would rank amongst the greatest ever British victories on foreign soil

There has been much debate about who is the leading light-heavyweight in the world, with WBA champion Dmitry Bivol having registered impressive wins over the likes of Canelo Alvarez and Gilberto Ramirez.

Beterbiev, meanwhile, had a decorated amateur career and has knocked out all 19 of his professional opponents to date.

Both men are contenders to be on the pound-for-pound list and Yarde admits it's hard to separate the pair, claiming: "It's very close with Beterbiev and Bivol. Both of their credentials speak for themselves.

"Beterbiev has fought and knocked out better opposition. Everyone he's been in there with he's knocked out. That's not by chance, that's not by fluke. It's 50/50 between them."

Image: Dmitry Bivol ended Canelo Alvarez's nine-year unbeaten run

The light-heavyweight division is also one of the strongest divisions domestically currently, with the likes of Yarde, Buatsi, Azeez and Smith all in the world title picture.

Smith has perhaps the best resume of the British contenders, having triumphed in the World Boxing Super Series to claim the Ring super-middleweight titles.

He has knocked out both of his opponents in devastating fashion since moving up to 175 pounds, with his sole defeat coming against Mexican superstar Alvarez back in 2020.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Smith tells the Toe2Toe podcast his upcoming fight against Beterbiev is the biggest fight possible for him right now

When asked whether the 33-year-old is indeed his toughest domestic rival, Yarde stated: "I think so. Technically he's probably the best other than myself as a British light-heavyweight.

"He fought Canelo and Canelo didn't knock him out so he's going to take something from that.

"He's going to be thinking 'Canelo didn't knock me out when I was weight drained' so he's going to go in there with a lot of confidence. It depends on who you're fighting. That's just my opinion. Styles make fights."

Yarde's two world title defeats have come against talented operators in Sergey Kovalev and Beterbiev.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Buatsi did not take kindly to an interview from rival Yarde where he was labelled 'mediocre' in some of his performances

While some would bemoan their luck in having such high-class opposition in their weight division, Yarde doesn't quite see it that way: "I'm a person who thrives on challenges. I'm just all about the entertainment. I've proven my mentality.

"A lot of people talk about who they are or what they stand for, but I've shown from the beginning of my career I don't shy away from anybody, I take on all challenges. When there's a world title shot there, if the timing's right I'm going for it.

"I wouldn't say unfulfilled if I don't win a world title. I feel like I've surpassed my expectations in a lot of people's eyes already. I just see it as I've underachieved when I don't give it my all.

Image: Yarde fell just short in his maiden world title fight with Sergey Kovalev

"You asked me if it's frustrating that they're in my weight division. If they weren't, would I be world champion? Probably. But I've never looked for an easy route out.

"It's something to be proud of what I've achieved so far. But I know my potential. What I've achieved so far with such little experience, I know I can achieve a lot more."