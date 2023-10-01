Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez says fight with Terence Crawford 'doesn't make sense' after beating Jermell Charlo

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez says a fight with Terence Crawford "doesn't make sense right now" after beating Jermell Charlo on Saturday night.

Alvarez dropped Charlo in the seventh round on his way to a unanimous decision victory in Las Vegas that extended his career record to 60-2-2.

The undisputed super-middleweight champion has faced calls to take on Crawford, the 40-0 undisputed welterweight champion, in his next bout, but said in his post-fight press conference on Saturday: "If the fight makes sense, go ahead.

"But right now, the fight with Terence Crawford, it doesn't make sense. I just won, let me enjoy this.

"This is Canelo, I'm finally back. I feel great and I feel happy because I haven't felt like this in a long time. I'm back."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez insisted he is back to his best after he dominated Jermell Charlo on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in a battle of undisputed champions

After handing Charlo just his second professional defeat, Alvarez said: "Nobody can beat this Canelo.

"We know he's a great fighter. He knows how to move in the ring.

"We worked on attacking the body for three months. For three months in the mountains without my family, without everything.

"I wasn't disappointed not to get the knockout. I feel great. That's why we fight 12 rounds.

"If I don't get the knockout, I get 12 rounds to show I'm the best, that I'm the better fighter. That's why it's 12 rounds, to show who's better."

Crawford uninterested in Charlo bout

Image: Terence Crawford celebrates his defeat of Errol Spence Jr in July

While Alvarez does not want to take on Crawford in the near future, Charlo does have his eyes on his fellow American, saying: "I wanna fight Terence Crawford."

Charlo jumped up two weight divisions to take on Alvarez but said: "I can fight Crawford in my weight division. I'll fight Crawford. I'm waiting."

However, Crawford appeared unimpressed with Charlo's efforts against Alvarez, writing on X: "Jermell Charlo, you went out sad. Didn't even try to win, all you did was try to survive. You should be ashamed of yourself.

"Congratulations Canelo, you made the so-called lion look like a baby cub.

"I'm over Jermell Charlo. He's no longer on my hit list. He went out there and laid down with no type of resistance."