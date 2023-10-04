Savannah Marshall ruled out until next March after undergoing hand surgery

Savannah Marshall is targeting a return next March after hand surgery and could face the winner of Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Shadasia Green.

Marshall was crowned as the undisputed world super-middleweight champion after a points win over Crews-Dezurn in July, but she has been unable to defend her titles after suffering a serious hand injury.

The 32-year-old hopes to return early next year, although the WBC has named her 'Champion in Recess' with WBC mandatory challenger Shadasia Green now expected to face Crews-Dezurn for the vacant WBC belt.

A WBC statement read: "Former WBC Super Middleweight Champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn was scheduled to make her mandatory defence against mandatory contender Shadasia Green earlier this year.

"The WBC approved Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Savanah Marshall with the condition that the winner would have to make the mandatory defence immediately next.

"Savannah Marshall defeated Crews-Dezurn and unfortunately sustained an injury which will keep her outside of the ring at least until April 2024.

"The WBC Board of Governors has decided to place Savanah Marshall as Champion in Recess and will order a fight for the vacant Super Middleweight world title between Green and an opponent to be designated by The WBC Women Championship Committee.

"We wish a prompt and successful recovery to Savannah Marshall."

Marshall still holds the WBA, IBF, and WBO titles and could face the winner of Crews-Dezurn vs Green next year.

She told Sky Sports: "I'm just recovering from a hand operation from my last fight. It's going well. I'm really, really happy with it. It's my third hand-op so I'm going to end up a bit of a crab. I'm looking to get out maybe March next year."

"I've got a mandatory in Shadasia Green, but obviously with me being injured, I think she's been forced to fight Franchon Crews-Dezurn, so it'll be interesting to see who's won out with them too."

Marshall has also been linked with a rematch against Claressa Shields, who defeated the Hartlepool boxer on points in their undisputed middleweight title fight last October.

Last month, Marshall joined Shields in MMA, signing a multi-year deal with Professional Fighters League that will run in tandem with her boxing career.

But she must firstly recover from her latest hand surgery before considering a return bout with Shields in the boxing ring or an MMA octagon.