Chris Eubank Jr's trainer Brian McIntyre given suspended prison sentence for gun possession

Chris Eubank Junior's trainer Brian McIntyre has been handed a 20-month suspended prison sentence for gun possession.

McIntyre was arrested at Manchester Airport last month after security officials allegedly found a gun in a suitcase when he was checking in to fly to Atlanta following Eubank Jr's successful victory over Liam Smith in their rematch on September 3.

UK Border Force intercepted the baggage after a scan allegedly showed a weapon, along with a magazine and ammunition contained within it.

The trainer, who also works with undisputed welterweight world champion Terence Crawford, had a licence to carry the weapon in the United States and at no point was aware it was in his luggage until it was detected at the airport.

After hearing about McIntyre's work in the community in Omaha, and listening to a number of character witnesses, including Crawford, Judge Nicholas Dean KC, the Honorary Recorder of Manchester, imposed a 20-month jail term, suspended for two years.

McIntyre admitted unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Judge Dean said McIntyre was a "thoroughly good man" and said the "exceptional circumstances" of the case had merited a departure from the usual five-year minimum jail term.

He said: "This is manifestly and obviously a case where it is appropriate to suspend the sentence."