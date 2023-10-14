Logan Paul defeats Dillon Danis by disqualification as fight ends in mass brawl

Logan Paul defeated MMA fighter Dillon Danis by disqualification after their six-round heavyweight grudge match ended in a mass brawl at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday night.

The final round escalated into a chaos when Danis attempted to take Paul down with a guillotine move and Paul tried to punch his opponent while on the ground.

Initially, the incident brought one security guard into the ring, but he was promptly followed by more than 30 others with Danis starting to throw punches at them, and even Jake Paul getting involved, while Logan stood on the ropes celebrating.

Image: A security guard jumped into the ring after Danis attempted an MMA move in the final round

Image: Dozens of people soon flooded the ring as chaos took over

Image: Danis was ultimately declared the loser by disqualification

The build-up to the fight had been taken up by trash talking, insults, press conference fights and flying objects.

'El Jefe' Danis has been relentlessly trolling Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal on social media ever since the fight was announced and it eventually spilled over in the final round in a chaotic and controversial ending.

Paul, wearing pink shorts, boxed on the outside and at range, while Danis took the centre of the ring in a cagey opening round.

Image: Paul won his Misfits heavyweight fight against Danis at the AO Arena after it descended into chaos

Paul, 28, then opened up late in the next, unloading with a series of crushing body shots which Danis managed to soak up.

Danis threw a couple of backhand shots before lying flat on the canvas taunting his rival. It had Paul and the crowd frustrated and agitated at what resembled a pantomime, rather than a pay-per-view fight.

Danis had never competed in a boxing match before, with his experience instead coming in jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts, although he has not fought in MMA in four years, and he only has two professional bouts to his name.

The 30-year-old was set to fight KSI months ago but withdrew, but he got his crack at Logan Paul, whose only pro fight defeat came against KSI.

Paul, who has over 23 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, won easy fourth and fifth rounds with his opponent just looking to avoid the knockout, while Danis was deducted a point in the final round for trying to wrestle Paul to the ground before the brawl broke out.

The official result of the fight is a win for Logan Paul by disqualification.

After the fight, Paul described his opponent as a "dirty human being", saying: "He's supposed to be good at jiu-jitsu. What happened bro?

"I stopped the takedown he tired. He tried to do a Guillotine and I'm sorry I missed that hammer fist. Ooh that would have been good.

"I'm sorry it ended that way y'all. Dillon Danis truly is a coward, a dirty, dirty human being."

Also, YouTuber Slim stopped TikTok sensation Salt Papi in the penultimate round of their five-round encounter to record an upset win and claim the Misfit middleweight title.

