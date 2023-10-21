Karriss Artingstall crushes former world title challenger Vanessa Bradford as Joe Laws shocks Michael Hennessy

Against the best opponent she's faced in her professional career so far, Karriss Artingstall was at her most devastating, stopping Vanessa Bradford at York Hall in Bethnal Green.

Bradford has fought Alycia Baumgardner, Mikaela Mayer and challenged Hyun Mi Choi for a world title.

The 39-year-old Canadian went the distance with those elite operators but her corner pulled Bradford out after two rounds with a ruthless Artingstall.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Karriss Artingstall reflects on her two-round win against Vanessa Bradford

It was the first stoppage defeat of Bradford's career.

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Artingstall stamped her authority on the first round. Her southpaw left struck Bradford fully on the nose, and the cross sent the Canadian bouncing along the canvas on the seat of her shorts.

It was a single shot that secured the knockdown and Bradford continued to feel that one-punch power. A left hook shook up the Canadian and a lead right hook stung her as well.

Artingstall continued her venomous assault in the second round. She slammed her left in again as Bradford was swinging. The force of the blow again sent Bradford tumbling.

That was an invitation for Artingstall to tee off on her opponent, which she duly took. She pinged punches into Bradford, moving easily on her feet and in the break after the second round the Canadian's corner pulled her out of the bout.

Image: Artingstall sends Bradford down to the canvas

With her work in those two rounds, Artingstall sent a message to the rest of the featherweight division.

"They can't show me anything that I haven't seen before," the former Team GB star said afterwards.

"I feel like I was happy going into the ring today, I felt calm and relaxed and that's when you'll see the best of my boxing," she explained. "I'm better when I'm on my jab and timing everything correctly.

"I've been doing a bit of pressure training up at GB and it's how you can react under the nerves when they kick in. I've got a great team around me."

Joe Laws stepped in at short notice to fight Michael Hennessy and seized his opportunity with gusto. He drove himself forward and flung combinations of punches into the younger man.

Image: Laws works the body with a right hook

Hennessy boxed tidily when he had the opportunity, tagging Laws with a neat double jab and peppering him with flurries. They were however brief and Laws worked harder, sticking in the meaningful punches when he crashed hooks over Hennessy's guard and clubbed him round the head.

Purely determined, Laws was hurt, particularly by a spiteful body shot that Hennessy landed well.

But he fired back, throwing salvoes of shots and launching himself bodily behind the heavy right hands he powered in.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Joe Laws thrilling win over Michael Hennessey Jr at York Hall.

They finished the highly entertaining eight-round contest slugging it out with Laws celebrating wildly as he took the result 77-75 on referee Bob Williams' card.

"Am I world level? Maybe not. But I wear my heart on my sleeve. Love us or hate us, I'm coming to fight," Laws declared.

"Give me my shot with a good camp and watch what I can do!"

Watch the Lawal vs Chamberlain British and Commonwealth cruiserweight title fight live on Sky Sports Arena.