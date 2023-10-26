Fury vs Ngannou: Martin Bakole hopes to stay in contention for a world title fight against Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder could be offered a world title fight against Martin Bakole, if the WBA belt becomes vacant, says the Congolese heavyweight's trainer Billy Nelson

Bakole returns to action against Carlos Takam on the undercard of Tyson Fury's fight against former UFC champion Francis Ngannou this Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

Fury has announced he will next fight Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed world title fight on December 23 and Bakole will be in line to fight No 1 WBA contender Wilder, if the WBA belt is then vacated.

Nelson told Sky Sports: "Everything is going to be freed up after the first [fight], because neither of them will want to fight [IBF contender Filip] Hrgovic, if there's another pot of gold for the [Fury vs Usyk] rematch.

"It's the only avenue that's available just now, unless you get the golden ticket.

"If they give up the WBA, we'll be fighting for the vacant title.

"You fight the No 1 [contender] which is Deontay Wilder, and you fight him for the vacant title, and that's what we're doing at the moment."

Image: Deontay Wilder is ranked at No 1 by the WBA with Martin Bakole sitting at No 2

Bakole is ranked at No 2 by the WBA after wins over Sergey Kuzmin and Olympic gold medallist Tony Yoka.

Takam also inflicted a shock defeat on Yoka in March, but Nelson is confident Bakole can add another stoppage win to his record after a ruthless victory over Ihor Shevadzutskyi in April.

"I just believe styles make fights and Carlos will be standing in front of him and that's one of the worst things you can do against Martin," said Nelson.

"But then again, if he decides to get on his toes, he's 42-years-old, he's going to be running for a long, long time and that will catch up to him as well."

'I'm here, I'm ready to go!'

Wilder has insisted it would be a "major disaster" if he does not secure a long-awaited showdown with Anthony Joshua.

Britain's former unified champion Joshua suggested at the weekend that he could face Wilder on the Fury vs Usyk undercard and the American insists he would relish this fight.

"[It is] a fight everyone is looking forward to and hopefully it happens and I'm doing everything in my power to make it happen, and I'm referring to the Anthony Joshua fight," Wilder said on Instagram.

"Anthony, you're getting it from the horse's mouth himself: I'm here, I'm ready to go.

"I heard some things your promoter said that my last fight only lasted a short period of time and I haven't fought in a year and he doesn't know if I want to fight or not.

"But I'm letting you know I'm ready to fight - let's make this the best time of our lives. This would be a major disaster if we were never able to get in the ring and put our stamp down in history."

