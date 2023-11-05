Efe Ajagba knocks out heavyweight rival Joe Goodall in fourth round to avenge 2014 Commonwealth Games defeat

Efe Ajagba knocked out heavyweight rival Joe Goodall inside four rounds on Saturday night to avenge his defeat at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

The Nigerian extended his professional record to 19-1 as referee Tony Weeks halted the fight just under a minute into the fourth round, handing Goodall the second loss of his career but first inside the distance.

Ajagba celebrated his 14th knockout victory as a pro and revenge on Goodall, nine years after he had lost to the Australian via a split decision in Glasgow.

Image: Ajagba recorded the 14th knockout win of his career

The 29-year-old rocked Goodall early in the fourth round with a right hand and a subsequent flurry of punches forced Weeks to step in.

Ajagba's dominant win could push him closer to a shot at one of the heavyweight titles.

He has won his last four bouts since losing to Frank Sanchez via unanimous decision in October 2021 on the undercard of Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III.

Speaking before his win over Goodall, Ajagba said: "This fight means a lot to me. It is going to get me closer to a world title fight. I'm going to see where we go.

"This fight means a lot to me because I lost to him."