Ramla Ali reclaims WBA intercontinental title after overcoming 'jelly legs'

Ramla Ali reclaimed the WBA intercontinental title after overcoming "jelly legs" in her points win over Mexican Julissa Alejandra Guzman in Monte Carlo.

Ali was seeking revenge over Guzman who inflicted her first professional loss in June but this time put in a controlled performance with the judges scoring it 96-94.

The 34-year-old said she got no sleep the night before and started her period on the morning of the fight so was feeling low on energy.

"It was very emotional because I didn't sleep last night, zero hours basically and then I started my period so I was double down on the energy levels," Ali said speaking to DAZN.

"I called for this rematch because I really wanted to prove something, that I'm the better boxer, and I feel like did that tonight."

Guzman looked to land left hooks to the body and head in the first round but Ali found a perfect right-hand jab midway through the second and third round.

In the fourth, Ali looked hurt from a left hook but she recovered well before Guzman landed a nice right-hand uppercut in the sixth.

Ali came out on top in the seventh, timing her attacks better and landed a solid right-hand jab. Guzman looked desperate in the eighth as Ali felt a couple of heavy right-hands but she composed herself and manouvered in and out of range with in the final two rounds.

All three judges scored the fight 96-94 in Ali's favour after 10 rounds.