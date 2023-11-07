Florian Marku: Josh Taylor can't deal with my power, I know I'll be the first man to knock him out!

Florian Marku has vowed to become the first man to knock out Josh Taylor as he calls for a fight with the former undisputed super-lightweight champion.

Taylor has not only never been stopped, he's only lost once in a hugely successful career that has seen him unify all four of the major 140lb belts and take on the best fighters in the world at the weight.

He beat Ivan Baranchyk, Regis Prograis and Jose Ramirez on his road to undisputed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Florian Marku produces a flurry of punches on Dylan Moran, forcing referee Mark Lyson to jump in after just 54 seconds

After a contentious victory over Jack Catterall, Taylor lost a unanimous decision to Teofimo Lopez in New York.

Marku is putting himself forward to fight Taylor next and has declared that he would stop the Scotsman.

"I feel so and I know so," Marku told Sky Sports. "He's really experienced, technical but his power doesn't match my power.

"My power will dominate him. I'm going to push him and I'm going to stop him. He cannot handle my power for 12 rounds, for 10 rounds.

"Josh Taylor has never been knocked out," Marku continued. "He has never been in the ring with someone like me.

"My desire is much bigger. He doesn't have anything more to prove. I'm climbing the mountain. He reached the top of the mountain. I'm starving to get there. When he's in the ring with me he's going to feel that. That's why I want this kind of big fight."

Marku's promoter Ben Shalom is in negotiations to make the contest. "We're in talks with Top Rank [Taylor's promoter] and I know an offer has been made to Josh Taylor," the BOXXER promoter said.

"It's a fantastic fight between two huge characters. What an atmosphere that would be in Glasgow."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Florian Marku's win over Mexico’s Miguel Parra Ramirez by unanimous decision at the Air Albania Stadium in Tirana

To make it happen Marku is willing to drop down from welter. "We can do a catchweight, we can fight at 145lbs, if he doesn't want to try himself at 147lbs we can also do that," he said. "Because I trust myself 100 per cent."

The 'Albanian King' impressed in his last fight when he knocked out Dylan Moran in less than a minute.

Taking on an opponent of Taylor's calibre, however, would be a statement for him.

"To show to the people that I am not only talk and when I am in the ring with these big names, I'm going to make easy work of them. I have full trust in myself," Marku said.

"Now is the time to prove to the people what I can do in the boxing world.

"On paper, he's the favourite of course, I'm the underdog but I hope he'll accept this fight.

"I am an 'easy' fight, I want him to say that. I am an easy fight till the day that he meets me in front of him."