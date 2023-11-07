Anthony Joshua: Outburst after Oleksandr Usyk rematch defeat down to 'ego' and 'pride'

Anthony Joshua talked of his regret at his post-fight outburst following his heavyweight title loss to Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch last year.

Joshua threw Usyk's world title belts out of the ring following his defeat in August 2022 and then launched into a remarkable speech in the aftermath of his split decision loss to Usyk in Jeddah.

Reflecting on the incident as part of an interview with Louis Theroux aired on the BBC on Tuesday night, Joshua said: "That was an ego and pride thing coming out.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anthony Joshua says he was 'mad' after losing his rematch bout to Oleksandr Usyk, which saw him storm out of the ring

"I brought this heavyweight division back - that was in me. Right or wrong, probably wrong...

"So I threw them [the belts] because that's what I felt like. I grabbed the mic, I addressed the crowd. Could I have done it better? Of course I could have.

"I had finished a 12-round fight. I felt frustrated and annoyed. I knew I was out of the title race."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oleksandr Usyk used his classy skills to win a split decision after an enthralling rematch with Anthony Joshua. Watch the full repeat of Usyk v Joshua on Tuesday at 10pm on Sky Sports, Sky Sports YouTube, SkySports.com or the Sky Sports App

'Maybe I should stop': AJ on pressure of regaining title

Joshua also spoke of how he views the sport differently compared to when climbing the ranks as a professional after winning Olympic Gold at London 2012.

On the pressure of trying to become a three-time heavyweight champion, Joshua said "it's too much" and that "maybe I should stop if I can't deal with it".

"People create this narrative and put pressure on me," he said. "Gone are the days where it was for the fun. When you're just doing it for the passion, you're a prospect."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player An emotional Anthony Joshua needed a moment to compose himself during his post-fight press conference after defeat to Oleksandr Usyk

He added: "This is all I know, this is what I dedicate my life to.

"Do I want to get myself to the championship? I would love to. Am I going to be smart in how I get there? Yes. Do I know more about boxing than I used to? 100 per cent. Am I still trying to improve as a boxer? Yes...

"From where I began, to going on to achieving, it's never enough.

"All this 'can he be three-time champion of the world?' It's too much. Maybe I should stop if I can't deal with it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Todd duBoef says the next time we see Tyson Fury, he will be 'razor sharp', and credits Francis Ngannou for his performance in their fight

Joshua's last fight was a seventh-round knockout win over Robert Helenius in August. As for his next opponent, he reiterated his desire to face WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in an all-British affair.

Asked how he'd feel to fight and beat Fury, Joshua replied, "I'd be over the moon" before adding: "It's a challenge, and one I'd be up for."

Watch Adam Azim challenge Franck Petitjean for the European super-lightweight title and Tyler Denny take on Matteo Signani for the European middleweight belt, live on Sky Sports Arena on Saturday November 18.

Stream the best boxing and more top sport with NOW