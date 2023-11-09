Claressa Shields' team open to Savannah Marshall rematch: 'After an epic battle their story continues'

Claressa Shields' team are willing to negotiate a high-profile rematch with Britain's Savannah Marshall.

The USA's Shields and Marshall fought for the undisputed middleweight championship in one of the most watched fights of last year, a spectacular occasion in which the American was victorious.

Subsequently, Marshall has stepped up to 168lbs and in July, defeated Franchon Crews-Dezurn to win all four of the major super-middleweight titles.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Undisputed super-middleweight boxing champion Savannah Marshall confirms she plans to return to the ring next year as she continues her recovery from a hand operation

It is a rematch that Dmitry Salita, Shields' promoter, is certainly considering.

"There are few rivalries that exist in boxing that are as genuine as Claressa and Savannah," Salita told Sky Sports.

"We are exploring next year. Our goal has always been to make the biggest and the best fights for the sport of boxing, and particularly women's boxing to grow it wider and bigger.

"Both have had wins after their epic battle and their story continues with a rematch being something we are open to exploring."

Marshall previously told Sky Sports: "I'm always going to be chasing that fight.

"The reason I want the rematch is revenge for that loss but also there's not many fighters out there for me and these higher weights."

The Hartlepool star has picked up a hand injury that will keep her out of action until March 2024.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights as Savannah Marshall beats Franchon Crews-Dezurn by majority decision to become undisputed super-middleweight world champion

That has prevented her from making a mandatory defence of her WBC title, which has led to the WBC declaring Marshall their 'champion in recess'.

In December mandatory challenger Shadasia Green will fight Crews-Dezurn for the vacant WBC belt.

"I've got a mandatory in Shadasia Green, but obviously with me being injured, I think she's been forced to fight Franchon Crews-Dezurn, so it'll be interesting to see who wins out of them two," Marshall said.

"I'm just recovering from a hand operation from my last fight. It's going well. I'm really, really happy with it. It's my third hand-op so I'm going to end up a bit of a crab.

"I'm looking to get out maybe March next year."