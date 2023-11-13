Daniel Dubois could return against Jarrell Miller who is being considered as an opponent for the British heavyweight

Jarrell Miller is in contention to fight Britain's former WBA champion Daniel Dubois in Saudi Arabia on December 23.

The American has resumed his career since serving a suspension for testing positive for banned substances and Miller is now being considered as an opponent for Dubois.

Miller and Dubois could feature on a heavyweight bill in the Middle East, according to reports, which will be topped by Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, who are set to appear in separate bouts before meeting in a potential fight in 2024.

Dmitriy Salita, who promotes Miller, told Sky Sports: "I always believed that Jarrell has the skills to be a dominant force in the heavyweight division and it's been my mission to land him that significant opportunity.

"The division is rumbling now with real initiative of making big fights across the board.

"I can say that we are working on making a career-defining fight for the heavyweight from Brooklyn, New York."

Dubois suffered a controversial ninth-round stoppage loss to Oleksandr Usyk in August, despite flooring the unified champion with a punch which was ruled as a low blow.

Promoter Frank Warren appealed to have the result of the fight changed to a no-contest, but his appeal was rejected by the WBA.

Dubois claimed the WBA 'regular' belt with a fourth-round knockout win over Trevor Bryan last June and made one defence, stopping Kevin Lerena in December.

Russ Anber lays out the rules around boxing's low-blow laws and explains why Daniel Dubois' controversial shot on Oleksandr Usyk was illegal.

Miller previously tested positive for banned substances in 2019, which ended plans for a New York fight against Anthony Joshua.

The New Yorker was granted a provisional boxing licence by Nevada State Athletic Commission last November after he had received another suspension ahead of a planned fight against Jerry Forrest in 2020.

Miller denied "willingly" taking a performance-enhancing drug after reports of a failed drug test ruined plans for the bout in Las Vegas.

The unbeaten 35-year-old last fought in March, when he stopped another former WBA champion, Lucas Browne, in the sixth round.