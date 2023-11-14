Tyler Denny on European title dream | 'I'll fight Zhanibek Alimkhanuly next!'

Tyler Denny knows the impact his bout with European middleweight champion Matteo Signani could have on his career.

Denny challenges Signani for the title in Wolverhampton on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Making his debut at European level so close to his hometown of Rowley Regis, Denny insists he will deliver.

"This is the biggest night of my career by far, European title in Wolverhampton, close to home with loads of people from the Black Country so the noise is going to be another level," he told Sky Sports.

"Me winning - I don't see nothing else. This is my big opportunity, the one I've been asking for for so many years. And to have it on Sky Sports in Wolverhampton as well, it can't get bigger and better for me. If I can't do it now, I'm never going to be ready.

"I feel like I'm more than ready for it."

Denny has had a long, hard career already, but expects Signani to give him his toughest fight to date.

"I hope not," he said, "but more than likely it will be. It's the highest level I'll have fought at."

That won't stop him going for a knockout though. "I'd like to stop him to be fair but as long as I get the win, that's the most important thing for me," Denny said.

Denny may be 32 years old but Signani is more than a decade his senior. Known as "Il Giaguaro" - "The Jaguar" - the Italian will look to continue his successful run of European title defences.

"You've got to give him his respect, he's European champion [with a lot of] experience. But I've watched a few clips of him and I think his styles suits me really. He's a come forward type guy and I think I'll be able to pick him off," Denny said.

"I look at him and I think he's made for me."

Adding the European belt to the English title he's already won could open the way to further opportunities, potentially even a move to world level next year. When asked about his thoughts on the division including a future matchup with unified middleweight champion Zhanibek Alimkhanuly, Denny backed himself.

"100 per cent, I'd [fight Alimkhanuly] if I could," he said. "I think my record shows I'd fight anyone."

However, Denny has almost exceeded expectations already to have come this far.

"I'm not an overthinker, I'm very chilled and relaxed. I just think give it your all-in training and there's nothing more you can do. Just enjoy it man, I enjoy it because what boxing has given me. If I want to carry this on, I've got to keep on winning," he said.

"I never look too far ahead; I always just want to win my next fight. But when I started boxing if I would've won an area title, I would've been over the moon with that.

"Now I'm one fight away from being European champion."

