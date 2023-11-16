Adam Azim: Challenger 'punching in his sleep' ahead of first major title fight against European champ Franck Petitjean

Adam Azim’s focus is trained on European champion Franck Petitjean, to the exclusion of all else.

He challenges the Frenchman on Saturday in a sold out event at The Halls in Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports.

"I can't really switch off from the fight. I'm always focused on the fight," he told Sky Sports News.

Image: Azim (left) and Denny are both challenging to become European champions

"I'm punching in my sleep. I'm just imagining the shots I'm throwing. Every time I'm sleeping, I'm throwing a shot and when I wake up, I think 'why did I throw that?'

"It's funny because it does it itself, it's not me."

He maintains that focus on this fight by cutting himself off from social media. "I'm carrying a Nokia phone with me now," he laughed.

Azim is an instinctive fighter, he made his name with highlight reel knockouts and acrobatic celebrations.

This year though he's had two valuable 10-round contests against Santos Reyes and Aram Faniian. But his confidence is such that he believes he can hurt the European champion with either hand and any shot.

"He's only got a jab, so I won't be surprised if my jab knocks him out," he said. "I feel great. I'm always feeling good at super-lightweight. I've made the weight so many times. I can make it easy now.

"Nothing could have gone better. I can't wait for Saturday night."

He faced off with Petitjean on Thursday at the final press conference in Wolverhampton ahead of the fight.

"I'm the champion but I'm an outsider. It's not a problem for me," the Frenchman said. "He's very fast but it's not track and field, it's boxing."

"I'm not here to joke about," Azim told him directly. "I want to make a massive statement."

Local man Tyler Denny will also be in a European title fight against middleweight champion Matteo Signani. He warned: "Bring it on, I'm ready.

"I'm here now and I'm ready and I'm taking that belt," he continued. "I'm definitely beating him, 100 per cent, but I think I'm going to get him out of there towards the end."

Denny will however be the underdog against a seasoned veteran in Signani. He jumping from English title level to European championship class.

The Italian may be at an advanced stage of his career, he is 44 years old, but he warned that counting on age catching up with him would be a "big mistake".

"Of course I've come here to win, I didn't come for any other reason," Signani said.

Hard-punching cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe had his own warning for opponent Dylan Bregeon.

"I took him very seriously to say the least. We don't want to look past Dylan," the Londoner said. "We're here to do a job.

"That's my style, if I see my opponent hurt in any of my fights I go for them straightaway," he explained. "I'm vicious, I'm very spiteful.

"I'm No 1 for the WBO, there's big opportunities, there's big fights that can happen next year. But we need to get past Dylan."

