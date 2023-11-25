Chris Eubank Jr at Molineux? ‘No one can tell Tyler Denny not to dream ever again!’

Tyler Denny, the new European middleweight champion, wants a dream fight with Chris Eubank Jr at Molineux Stadium.

Roared on by his local supporters in Wolverhampton, Denny upset Matteo Signani last weekend to win the European title.

Considering the early setbacks in Denny's career, how he'd had to fight his way to this point against the odds time after time, it was a remarkable feat.

And it could pave the way for even bigger moments. Taking on Eubank Jr at the football stadium in Wolverhampton seems implausible. Implausible, but not impossible.

Promoter Ben Shalom said: "No one can tell Tyler Denny not to dream ever again. I mean from where he was at, not getting in our [BOXXER] tournament to almost giving up, to losing, to being the away fighter, to ever have dreamed that he would go on a run like he has and win the European title, almost headlining in his home town, with thousands of adoring fans, you'd never ever believe that.

"So for him now, looking upwards, who knows? He's got the fan base there. He's one of the most popular fighters in the country almost overnight. So he'll be looking to attract the big names and who knows, one day maybe we will see Tyler Denny in an even bigger arena."

The first name Denny called out after his victory over Signani was Eubank Jr.

"Where's Eubank at?" he declared.

"Look at my CV, I'll fight anyone. I've fought everywhere and this is the best place, in the Black Country.

"I would never have dreamed of support like this. I'm lost for words."

His promoter Ben Shalom mused: "Eubank-Denny, it sounds good. It sounds good."

He continued: "We'll definitely be back in Wolverhampton with Tyler Denny."