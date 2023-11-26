Katie Taylor wants Chantelle Cameron trilogy at Croke Park | 'Don't ever doubt me!' says two-weight undisputed champ

Katie Taylor could not contain her emotions as she celebrated her majority decision victory over Chantelle Cameron.

Taylor already had a place in boxing's history books, but her entry got even bigger as she became a simultaneous two-weight undisputed champion, adding Cameron's super-lightweight titles to the lightweight belts she already held.

It was the circumstances of the win that were so impressive. Taylor had lost a points decision to Cameron in May. She forced an immediate rematch but was the underdog when she challenged Cameron a second time in Dublin.

Image: Katie Taylor celebrates what must surely be the best win of her career

But Taylor managed to deliver a vintage performance and secure probably the finest victory of her career so far in another hard, gruelling fight.

When that professional career also includes defeating Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden and a host of other memorable wins, it just underscores the greatness of the display.

"Whoever wrote me off, you don't know me very well," Taylor said afterwards.

"Don't ever doubt me."

Taylor might be 37 years old, but she managed to learn and adapt from the first defeat and win the rematch.

Image: Taylor edges Cameron out of a gripping rematch (Photos: Mark Robinson/Matchroom)

"You learn the most from your failures and your losses," she said. "You're only a failure if you give up. Go and go again.

"Never give up."

Taylor and Cameron have each won one fight against the other. The new champion is open to a third deciding fight.

"Tonight you saw the real me. When I box no one can beat me," Taylor said.

"Let's get the trilogy at Croke Park!"

'Absolutely iconic'

Taylor wants a third fight with Cameron and would like it to be just as exciting as the third two.

She explained: "One of my favourite fighters is Marco Antonio Barrera. Barrera and [Erik] Morales is the best trilogy you could ever see.

"So if we could have that type of trilogy it would be absolutely iconic for the sport and even better if we did get it at Croke Park with 80,000 people.

"That's the statement we all wanted for the homecoming so that would be absolutely amazing if that happened."

Taylor hopes win unites Dublin after riots

Taylor says she was "heartbroken" over the stabbing in Dublin that led to a night of rioting in the capital and hopes her rematch victory over Cameron at home on Saturday can help the country unite and heal.

"If that's the case, I'm very happy", said Taylor in her post-fight press conference after being informed of the emotional outpouring from Irish citizens after her victory.

On Thursday, a knife attack on three children and their care assistant outside a school in Dublin led to riots after unconfirmed reports circulated online that the perpetrator was an immigrant.

A five-year-old girl was injured in the attack and remained in a critical condition and the female care assistant was in a serious condition in a Dublin hospital.

The two other children, a five-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl, suffered less serious injuries and were discharged from hospitals.

"It's absolutely cowardly", said Taylor, "I can't even fathom what those families are going through."