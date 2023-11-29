Mikael Mayer wants 12 three-minute rounds for world title fight | Natasha Jonas: 'I never said no'

Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer faced off at the press conference to announce their January 20 world title clash.

Mayer will travel to Jonas' Liverpool hometown to challenge the Briton for the IBF world champion at the M&S Bank Arena on January 20, live on Sky Sports.

Although Mayer will be stepping up to welterweight for the first time, she did "tower" over Jonas, as she'd threatened she would, when they went head-to-head.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mikaela Mayer discusses the reception she will receive in Liverpool when she takes on home favourite Natasha Jonas in January

Mayer warned: "I have taken a lot of steps to better my training and better my position and better myself as a fighter and as an athlete.

"You're not going to bully me, I'll bully you right back."

Jonas, already a two-division world champion, acknowledged that this fight will be her toughest test and that victory would be the biggest win of her career.

"Most definitely. A win over her will be the best name on my record so far," the champion said.

"I thought she won [against Alycia Baumgardner]. She's got a lot of strengths, good jab, good footwork, good IQ."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Natasha Jonas looks ahead to January's huge fight against Mikaela Mayer in Liverpool

But Jonas added: "I think everything she can bring, I can do better."

The contest is scheduled for 10 two-minute rounds, as is standard for contemporary women's world title fights.

But the championship distance for men is 12 three-minute rounds and Mayer took the opportunity to call for that distance for their fight.

"I'm outgrowing the 10 two-minute rounds," Mayer said before adding: "It takes two to agree."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andy Scott and John Dennen debate who belongs at the top of the pound for pound list of women's boxing after Katie Taylor's rematch victory over Chantelle Cameron.

Jonas however responded: "I've never said no."

Ben Shalom, who promotes the event, said: "I think it was me.

"For me it [10 twos] is the most exciting format."

Whatever the distance, this bout will be a major moment for both fighters. "These are the type of fights that I want to be a part of," Mayer said. "On paper she's the best fighter I'll have faced.

"I have to win this fight if I want to continue and have the career that I've always dreamed of having.

Image: Jonas and Mayer will fight for the IBF welterweight championship

"This sport is so unforgiving, one loss can set you back and I can't afford to have another set back."

Jonas, the first woman to win the coveted British Boxing Board of Control fighter of the year award, will be headlining in her home city for the first time.

"There's no place like home and Liverpool's home to me. She is going to come to the lion's den and I respect her for that," the champion said.

"A great occasion and a good fight, and the fans appreciate that, the Liverpool supporters appreciate that."