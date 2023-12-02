Chloe Watson crowned European flyweight champion after points win over Justine Lallemand

Chloe Watson was crowned as the European flyweight champion after sealing a unanimous decision victory over Justine Lallemand in Bolton.

The 23-year-old, who is trained by former world champion Ricky Hatton, could target a world title shot after defeating Lallemand with scores of 96-94, 97-93 and 97-93 from the judges.

Watson had told Sky Sports that her ultimate future opponent would be a major fight with American world champion Seniesa Estrada.

Image: Watson celebrated a unanimous decision victory in Bolton

"The saying goes, train until your idols become your rivals. That would be massive for me," Watson said.

"We're not there yet. It's definitely in my sights, for sure."

Image: Watson is targeting a fight against Seniesa Estrada (left)

On the undercard, former British heavyweight title challenger Nathan Gorman suffered a major setback after he was beaten on points by Bohdan Myronets.

Gorman, who was stopped by Fabio Wardley in their battle for the Lonsdale belt last November, was outworked by Myronets over eight rounds as he was edged out 77-76.

The Ukrainian Myronets had previously beaten Kash Ali on his last trip to Britain.