Michael Conlan suffers another major setback after seventh-round stoppage loss to Jordan Gill in Belfast

Michael Conlan was dropped and stopped by Jordan Gill as the Belfast boxer suffered another major setback at the SSE Arena.

The 32-year-old was floored in the second round and Gill piled on the punches in the seventh round to prompt the intervention of the referee as Conlan endured back-to-back defeats in his home city.

Conlan, who was halted by Luis Alberto Lopez at the same venue in May, made a disastrous start as he was sent to the canvas by a right hand from Gill.

There were signs of a gritty recovery from Conlan in the sixth when he briefly stunned Gill with a stinging combination.

Image: Conlan tried to stage a fightback after being floored

But Gill forced Conlan back to the corner in the following round and unloaded a fierce flurry of shots before the ring official stepped in.

It was a stunning comeback victory for Gill, a former European champion, who had been absent for over a year after being halted by Kiko Martinez.

Image: Gill celebrated a stunning victory in Belfast

But Conlan is left to consider his future in the sport following his third stoppage loss in 21 bouts.

On the undercard, Lewis Crocker boosted his reputation with a dominant points win over Tyrone McKenna as the undefeated 26-year-old extended his unbeaten record to 18 victories.