Adam Azim eyes Harlem Eubank and future stadium fights: 'Eventually you will see the level I am at'

Adam Azim is ready to defend his newly-won European super-lightweight title before he moves up to world level.

Azim won the championship last month with a consummate performance to defeat Franck Petitjean inside 10 rounds in Wolverhampton and expects to box again early in 2024, with Denmark's Enock Poulsen his mandatory challenger.

"I know he [Poulsen] is a good opponent, he's a skilful fighter but I don't think he hits very hard. I think he's more of a hit and move [type fighter.] He was the EBU [super-lightweight champion] before so it's good to get a name like that," Azim told Sky Sports.

The unbeaten Dane did win the same European title, against the same opponent, Petitjean, as Azim.

But the Briton declared: "I won it a lot easier than he did.

"The scorecards were close. I stopped Franck Petitjean he couldn't. It shows the levels I'm at."

Still only 21, but now with the added responsibility of defending his title, 2024 looks set to be the most important year yet for Azim. The fighter from Slough understands that but believes he is yet to show his full potential.

"Keep active, defend the title and then fight in Slough, would be my goal," he said of his immediate targets.

"There's still lots to improve, that's not the best of me. Eventually when I get older you will see the level I am at."

He intends to maintain this rate of activity and aims to continue moving up in class in the super-lightweight division. The likes of Harlem Eubank and America's Keyshawn Davis remain targets.

The cousin of Chris Eubank Jr, Harlem is unbeaten in 19 pro fights. Most recently he stopped Timo Schwarzkopf.

"Harlem Eubank wants to fight Conor Benn [right now] but eventually that fight will happen," Azim said.

American talent Davis has already traded verbal barbs with Azim on social media. But the Briton warned: "I don't think he could handle the speed and power. I'm lightning fast, he wouldn't see the shots coming in my opinion."

One day Azim does want to box in the United States but he also has dreams of competing in one of the UK's most famous stadiums first.

"My goal is to fight at Anfield. I want to consistently fight in stadiums and keep selling them out. Stadiums are just amazing atmospheres. When we have two big names, we can make that happen one day," he said.

Only 21 years old, already the European champion, Azim's journey will continue next year.