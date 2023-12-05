Adam Azim will defend European title against Enock Poulsen on Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez February 3 Sky Sports bill

Adam Azim will make the first defence of his European super-lightweight title against undefeated former champion Enock Poulsen on February 3, live on Sky Sports.

Azim and Poulsen’s European championship clash at Wembley Arena will provide star support for the hugely anticipated Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez bout.

Unbeaten No 1 and No 2 world-ranked light-heavyweights Buatsi and Azeez meet in a WBA world title final eliminator that headlines a massive night of boxing in the capital.

Azim, 10-0 (7), dethroned Franck Petitjean in front of a capacity crowd in Wolverhampton last month to be crowned European king.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Johnny Nelson predicts big things for Adam Azim and Tyler Denny after both fighters won European titles.

A spectacular feat for the 21-year-old, who became the quickest Englishman to win the European title, surpassing the achievements of former champions Spencer Oliver and ‘Prince’ Naseem Hamed, also making him the first British-Pakistani to lift the blue and gold belt.

Azim promises there's more to come still. "I'm always ticking over in the gym and doing crazy runs," he told Sky Sports News.

"The main thing is to be out there as soon as possible because as a boxer, me as a fighter, I've got to learn and develop and I can't wait to get back in the ring straightaway now."

He warned the Dane: "That belt is staying in Slough."

Poulsen, who is undefeated with a 14-0 (5) record, is no stranger to European success himself, having also defeated Petitjean to claim the title in April 2022.

The Dane was ringside to watch Azim’s crowning moment and believes he is the rightful holder of the belt having never lost it in the ring and is eager to recapture his title and end Azim’s meteoric rise.

"The fight was good for him. He is a very skilful boxer, a young talented guy. But of course, I saw some things I'll use," Poulsen told Sky Sports News.

"He has power, he has speed. It's perfect for me because it's going to be a big fight.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Adam Azim was crowned as the European champion on Saturday and you can watch footage from inside the ropes of his blistering stoppage win

"I like those big fights where you have to cause an upset,” he concluded. "Just be ready for the fight because it's going to be a great match."

Ben Shalom, BOXXER founder and CEO, said: “Adam Azim announced himself on the big stage by winning the European title in just his 10th fight. Now he’s taking on an undefeated fighter. Someone who has held this belt himself, never lost it in the ring, and believes himself to be the rightful champion.

"This is a great addition to a stacked show at The OVO Arena Wembley on February 3. We believe we’ve got a future world champion on our hands with Adam, but he faces a huge acid test with Enock Poulsen which he needs to come through to keep himself in contention.”