Chris Billam-Smith vs Mateusz Masternak: What time are they in the ring on Sunday? How can I watch?

World title action takes place on Sunday evening live on Sky Sports when Chris Billam-Smith fights Mateusz Masternak.

Billam-Smith is making the first defence of the WBO cruiserweight championship he won in May when he boxes determined challenger Masternak at the Bournemouth International Centre.

The champion is having this fight on Sunday (rather than the typical Saturday fight night) to allow his hometown fans to get back from Bournemouth's away game at Manchester United the previous day.

The ringwalks for the main event are expected at around 9pm on Sunday night, live on Sky Sports Arena.

The broadcast will begin at 6pm with prospect Fran Hennessy kicking off the show against Argentina opponent Lucrecia Belen Arrieta.

After 6.35pm local man Lee Cutler takes on Kingsley Egbunike in super-welterweight scrap for the English 154lb championship.

As Olympic gold medallist Lauren Price pushes for her own world title shot next year she takes on former European champion Sylvia Bortot, who went the distance with Mikaela Mayer in her last fight.

Their ringwalks will be from 7.15pm.

Light-heavyweight stylist Ben Whittaker returns to the scene of his dazzling professional debut when he boxes Stiven Leonetti Dredhaj at the Bournemouth International Centre. Their bout will be after 8pm.

Michael McKinson is also on the show. His 10-round contest with Ghana's unbeaten Musah Lawson can be watched on a free stream available through the Sky Sports website, app or social media platforms.