Karriss Artingstall 'happy' to fight Amanda Serrano over three-minute rounds but calls for a standard rule to be set

Karriss Artingstall is eager to challenge Amanda Serrano for her world titles and would box three-minute rounds, rather than the standard two-minute distance in women’s boxing.

But Artingstall would require a contest to transition to the longer rounds.

"I train threes so it doesn't bother me in the slightest. I'll train 10 threes, 12 threes, that's what I train in the gym. So to me, it doesn't bother me in the slightest," Artingstall told Sky Sports.

"I'd be happy to do the 12 threes once the opportunity comes. But I'd need another dance partner prior to that to do the threes with because I wouldn't go from 10 twos straight into 12 threes with Amanda Serrano.

"I'd need some other dance partners to be capable and wanting to do the threes as well."

She added: "I know there's definitely people that would prefer that [distance] and maybe some people that might be more suited to it. But the pace is going to have to come down.

"I feel like a handful of females would suit it, a handful of females wouldn't. Does it improve our fights, does it make it more exciting to watch? I don't know. You get a lot of action from the 10 twos. You can go at a fast pace. That's what a lot of the females have trained for.

"I don't know if it would be better moving to 12 twos first. Because going from 10 twos to 12 threes, it's a big jump."

Serrano made a statement when she fought over 12 three-minute rounds and subsequently vacated her WBC title because of their refusal to sanction it.

"She's a credit to the sport," Artingstall said of the champion. "Obviously it's impressive and good what she's done for the sport and obviously going the 12 threes just proves that females can do it."

The Briton does believe there should be a standard distance for women's boxing across different sanctioning bodies.

For instance, the WBC won't recognise three-minute rounds for their women's championships, while the WBA, WBO and IBF do allow female athletes to choose.

"A rule needs to be set whether we're staying at 10 twos, 12 twos, going to threes, something needs to be set and then female boxers need to stick with it, pick their training up and do the threes or stick with the twos. We just need an answer, then go with it from there," Artingstall said.

The Olympic bronze medallist is unbeaten in five professional fights and making rapid strides through the pro sport.

A championship fight with Serrano is a major target for Artingstall.

The next step in her career comes on January 20 when she boxes Lila dos Santos Furtado on the Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer bill in Liverpool, live on Sky Sports.