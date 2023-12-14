Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith III? Liverpudlian needs to win a world title to set up trilogy fight, says Ben Shalom

Liam Smith would need to win a world title to set up a trilogy fight with Chris Eubank Jr, says BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom.

BOXXER and Wasserman co-promoted Eubank Jr's two fights with Smith this year.

Smith won the first in January with a dramatic knockout while Eubank rallied to halt the Liverpudlian in September.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Eubank Jr explains why fighting Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez would make sense and why it would be one of the world's biggest

Speculation had been mounting Eubank would box Conor Benn, the son of his father's great rival Nigel Benn, in February. But the British Boxing Board of Control has rejected an application to license that fight.

Eubank though, riding high after his revenge win over Smith, will have plenty of options.

"We've done his last four fights with Kalle Sauerland and Wasserman, he's an incredible athlete. He's a superstar he's one of the few pay-per-view stars in this country," Shalom said of Eubank.

"I guess he's probably having a frustrating time [at present].

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Eubank Jr says he would still be interested in a Conor Benn fight but it would have to happen on his terms

"Next year he'll be looking for those big fights."

Shalom believes Eubank merits a world title shot. "I've always wanted Chris to challenge for world titles. I'd love to see him win a world title. I think he will next year at some point. I guess he's just waiting for the right opportunity," he told Sky Sports.

"For me as a boxing fan it would be great to see him at some point challenge for a world title."

Smith could tee up a third fight with Eubank, if he went out to win a world championship first.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Eubank Jr admits winning a world title is the 'dream' but insists he does not need a belt to make 'huge fights' following his win over Liam Smith

"I think so. I know it's not Chris' first choice but it is 1-1 [between them]. The same people saying that Liam Smith would never win the first fight were the same people saying Chris Eubank Jr would never win the second so who knows what would happen in the third?" Shalom said.

"The Liam Smith trilogy I know is something Liam really wants."

"It's been a great journey so far," he added, "and I'm sure we'll sit down [to talk] with Wasserman at the end of the year."