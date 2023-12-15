Shadasia Green and Franchon Crews-Dezurn vie for shot at Savannah Marshall as they look to settle their own feud

Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Shadasia Green are both gunning for a shot at British star Savannah Marshall.

But they will fight each other first, and only one of them can progress.

Known as the "Sweet Terminator," Green says that boxing Marshall would be "very, very appealing".

"I would love to come to the UK and fight Savannah Marshall for the undisputed super-middleweight world title. That's been my dream," Green told Sky Sports.

On Friday in Orlando, Green, who is promoted by Jake Paul, boxes Franchon Crews-Dezurn for the vacant WBC super-middleweight title.

Earlier this year Marshall beat Crews-Dezurn to win the WBC strap, as well as the WBA, WBO and IBF 168lb belts.

Marshall is recovering from an injury and so was unable to defend the WBC belt. Now Green, the mandatory challenger, gets the title shot against Crews-Dezurn and the winner will have a compelling case for a future fight with the Briton.

"I just beat whoever they put in front of me and now we're here," Green said. "I just want to perform on another level that you've never seen a female perform on.

"I just want to send a statement that I'm seizing the moment and when I say that I'm on my way to become the undisputed super-middleweight world champion, that's what I plan to do.

"Definitely [I'm] a dangerous threat and I look forward to putting that on the line against some of the top tier champions in my weight class."

Crews-Dezurn attributes her loss to Marshall in July down to a "a dud performance". She believes beating Green will earn her a rematch.

"I think I'm deserving of that. I gave her opportunity. She was in a position I'm in now," Crews-Dezurn told Sky Sports. "It was a very close fight, it should have been a draw.

"I've rarely been in a fight where I'm getting dominated and I can't win five rounds at least. Even as an amateur I've never been in a fight where I can't win half of the fight.

"My only goal is to become world champion again, have the opportunity to come over there to the beautiful fans of the UK, fight Savannah again and just shut people up."

Her fight with Green though has a particular edge to it. "She told me I'm nothing but [a] singer with [a] bad wig and I need to shut up and show up," Crews-Dezurn said. "I'm definitely a boxer before anything, a fighter before anything.

"She's going to learn," the former champion continued. "For somebody to attack my character that's when it sends me in a different space and it makes me [think] I really want to beat you up. So that's where we're at now. We're going to have fun.

"When we fight for this WBC title we're going to see who's the real bully."

Crews-Dezurn concluded: "She's the 'Sweet Terminator,' 'she's going to knock everybody out,' 'she's a killer'. Beating her would just show: I told y'all.

"I'm just going to right my wrongs and keep fighting."