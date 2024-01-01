Adam Azim: This time next year I'll be world champion | 'I can take that world title off Teofimo Lopez'

By this time next year Adam Azim intends to be a world champion.

That is his goal for 2024.

"Probably next year in December is when I want to become world champion. That's my aim. It doesn't matter what way it is, next December, I'll be world champion," he told Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at all of Azim's explosive knockouts in his career so far

Azim is still just 21 years old, and has only had 10 professional fights. But he is already the European super-lightweight champion and will be targeting world level as 2024 progresses.

The 140lb division is full of elite fighters. Ryan Garcia is a star in America, as is Teofimo Lopez, who won the WBO super-lightweight title from Josh Taylor. Devin Haney, an undisputed titlist at lightweight stepped up to the division to beat Regis Prograis and claim the WBC belt.

Azim can envisage a future super-fight with Lopez or Garcia.

"I feel like them two are my big opportunity fights, big massive fights, either in the USA or even here," Azim said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch footage from inside the ropes as Azim ruthlessly stopped Franck Petitjean

"I think I'll fight [Lopez] sooner or later. He's got the world title and hopefully I can take that world title off him."

But he added: "If I had one person to fight I think I would fight Haney. He's skilful. I think I'd beat him. I think I'd be too fast for him. I'd be too fast and powerful for him.

"He doesn't like boxers. He likes people that come at him," Azim continued. "I think he lost that fight [to Lomachenko] in my opinion.

"Lomachenko was just levels above and too good for him."

Azim will continue his development with a European title defence against Enock Poulsen on February 3 at Wembley Arena, live on Sky Sports.

Poulsen, a former holder of that European belt, is an unbeaten professional and for Azim another step up.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Azim issued a message to Enock Poulsen ahead of their European title fight

"He's more of a counter-puncher, a boxer. I don't think he's an aggressive fighter," Azim said. "I think he's going to make it more awkward by not engaging too much.

"I think I'm going to put the pressure on him. I feel like a more aggressive fighter now. Most of my fights I've been fighting on the backfoot. I'm going to be going on the front foot.

"I feel like the front foot game, it's going to be dangerous."

Azim plans to maintain the same kind of intensity that saw him win the title.

"It's going to be a good fight, it's going to be another learning fight I reckon and hopefully, obviously, I break him down and get that stoppage," he said. "He's more an elusive guy, so I've got to break him down slowly.

"I don't think he's fought big, big power-punchers," Azim continued. "It's another step up. He's a good fighter, I do respect him. But I just feel like I'm levels above all of these guys. He's in my way for the world titles so I've got to push him away and hopefully get that fight in Slough next."