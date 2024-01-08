Aaron McKenna vs Linus Udofia set for January 20 on Natsha Jonas-Mikaela Mayer undercard live on Sky Sports

Aaron McKenna against Linus Udofia has been confirmed for the undercard of the Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer world title fight on January 20, live on Sky Sports.

The Jonas vs Mayer IBF welterweight title clash headlines what promises to be an action-packed fight card at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

Middleweight rivals McKenna and Udofia meet in a special 'wildcard' contest for McKenna's WBC International belt.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McKenna outpointed Uisma Lima after a gruelling 10 rounds and said he wanted to face Liam Williams next

McKenna claimed the title with a unanimous points victory over Uisma Lima at York Hall in June. Now 17-0, the 24-year-old is considered one of the division's most exciting young talents.

To continue his upward career trajectory, the "Silencer" must now overcome his toughest test as he takes on former English champion and British title challenger Udofia.

With victories over Tyler Denny, now the European champion, and John Harding Jr, as well as his closely contested split decision loss to Denzel Bentley for the British title, Udofia has established himself as one of the fighters at the top of the domestic pile.

The 30-year-old from Luton returns to title action following a defeat to Kieron Conway knowing that victory against the undefeated McKenna would reignite his career.

"A huge night of boxing in Liverpool just got even bigger," BOXXER founder and CEO Ben Shalom said.

"McKenna vs Udofia is an excellent addition to an already stacked card. It's a fascinating contest. McKenna has answered every question asked of him so far in his undefeated career.

"Udofia has tasted defeat but operated at a higher level and will look to use that experience to his advantage in what promises to be a real pick 'em fight."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jack Cullen sends Mark Heffron to the canvas with a brutal left hook in the third round to become the new British super-middleweight champion

Newly crowned British and Commonwealth champion Jack Cullen returns to action in Liverpool defending his belts against former foe Zak Chelli.

Cullen scored a memorable third-round knockout against Mark Heffron in September to claim the British and Commonwealth titles and will square off against former English champion Chelli in a repeat of their all-action 2020 contest that ended in a draw.

Karriss Artingstall is back following a destructive second-round KO win over Vanessa Bradford in October at York Hall. The Tokyo Olympic medallist takes on Lila dos Santos Furtado as she looks to climb the featherweight rankings.

Mark Jeffers defends his English title against Germaine Brown.

Jeffers outpointed Chelli to win the belt after accepting a short-notice fight last year. The undefeated Chorley boxer makes his first defence against Brown, who will be aiming to recapture the English title he held in 2022.

Jack Massey, who took Joseph Parker the distance in a 10-round heavyweight contest in Manchester last year, returns to the ring and the cruiserweight division as he looks to kickstart his 2024 with a victory in Liverpool.