Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer: With legacy on the line the two-weight world champion wants a 'historic battle'

Natasha Jonas hopes Saturday night’s fight with Mikaela Mayer will be a “historic battle” and a legacy-defining clash for the Liverpudlian in her hometown.

When Mayer's team suggested this IBF welterweight world title fight would be women's boxing's answer to Marvin Hagler vs Tommy Hearns, the epic three-round war, Jonas smiled broadly.

That is a prospect she'd welcome. "I'm thinking what a great analogy and hopefully we can do it justice by living up to that," she told Sky Sports.

In her mind, Jonas is the strong, tough southpaw, the Hagler, so to speak, to Mayer's rangy Tommy Hearns.

That particular fight is one Jonas had already been studying, not only for its all out action but for Hagler's masterful use of the southpaw stance. (A potential advantage over Mayer, who will be facing a southpaw for the first time in her professional career.)

"Hagler-Hearns is big shoes to fill but we'll try," Jonas grinned.

"I'd rather it be an easy night, if I'm honest, but a historic battle where I win is a perfect ending. It's going to be good."

The perfect ending to this particular fight she means, not her career. While she might almost relish life after boxing - "How can you fear it? I've been on a diet for nearly 20 years of my life!" - Jonas still has plans.

"Ultimately I'm athlete by heart, by trade and it will be tough to leave the sport because it's been a big part of my life for such a long time. For that to go it'll be a huge void to fill," she said.

"I've got two or three big fights left in me, after this one.

"Three-weight, undisputed, whatever it is, whatever the target is, whatever the opportunity is, whatever presents itself, I will choose the best option for me."

Defeat to Mayer would slam the door shut on those future possibilities. Jonas does have a rematch clause so could force a second fight if she were to lose.

"I would love to beat her so bad that she does [retire], but I just don't see her doing that. I think she's got too much fight in her and she's going to want that last payday," Mayer declared.

"I don't see her turning down that."

Jonas insisted that rematch clause isn't due to any lack of confidence. "I've been involved in fights myself against Terri [Harper] where we didn't have a rematch clause, I believed I won and didn't get a rematch," the IBF champion explained.

"She's been in one with [Alycia] Baumgardner, which I believe she won, and she believed she won, didn't get the result and didn't have a rematch clause.

"Then we see Sandy Ryan and [Jessica] McCaskill get a draw. Sandy believes she won, I believe she won and she doesn't get the result.

"Do I think I'll need it? No. But it's there just in case I do."

For all Jonas' achievements, winning four world title belts in all across two weight classes that is, victory in this fight for her is still vital.

"It is about legacy. I do look at Chantelle Cameron and look at Katie Taylor, Claressa [Shields]. They've beaten people in that top 10 pound-for-pound list and they can hang up their gloves tomorrow and they can say I was one of the best of that era and they can back it up by facts," Jonas said.

"I want to do that myself."

But Mayer is no less determined. Her ambitions tend in just the same direction.

"I know what a loss can do," the American challenger said. "Same with the opposite, I know what a win can do. So I need this win. If I want to have the career that I've always envisioned myself having.

"It's going to be a really exciting division and this will get me right in the door."

Mayer has a vision for her own future.

"Sandy Ryan, I think would be a great fight. Jessica McCaskill, I've never been a big fan of hers, but she's got the belts so she's on the list. And then Chantelle Cameron said she's moving to 147lbs after the trilogy with Katie Taylor," she reflected.

"So those are three fights right there. You've got Lauren Price coming up in that division, Olympic gold medallist, so those four fights will keep me busy for two years."

Mayer wouldn't even rule out a further step up in weight and a bout with her old USA Olympic team-mate, and outstanding undisputed 160lb champion, Claressa Shields.

"A few fights at 147lbs and I might say hey, I can go to '54, I can do that, my body's feeling good, I'm feeling strong but right now I don't have to think about that because I have so much opportunity at 147lbs."

A victory over Jonas would see her win a world title for the first time since losing the WBO and IBF super-featherweight belts to Baumgardner on a bitterly contentious split decision.

Winning though won't necessarily be her redemption. "The feeling will depend on how well I win. So I'm really just focused on that. Giving the best performance of my career so that putting that belt on feels really, really good," Mayer said.

She believes she could halt Jonas. "I like to pressure and break down my opponents," the American said. "I do feel strong and I would love that and I've been working on big shots so we'll see.

"I'm not going to focus on that. I'm focusing on winning and winning in exciting fashion, dominant fashion.

"Whatever that is."

