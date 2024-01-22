Mikaela Mayer claims Natasha Jonas' boxing legacy 'depends on' rematch against her after split decision result

Former super-featherweight world champion Mikaela Mayer has urged Natasha Jonas to give her a rematch and hopes the Brit "feels the pressure" to agree; "I know I'm a threat to the welterweight division," declares Mayer after Jonas' split decision victory in Liverpool
Monday 22 January 2024 11:09, UK
Mikaela Mayer has reiterated her calls for a rematch with Natasha Jonas and claimed the British boxer's "legacy depends on it".
IBF champion Jonas and former super-featherweight world champion Mayer delivered an instant classic in an action-packed bout in Liverpool on Saturday, with many at ringside believing the American had done enough to win.
One judge scored it 97-93 in Mayer's favour, but the other two gave it to Jonas - by margins of 96-95 and 96-95 - to give her a split decision victory.
Mayer, who unlike Jonas did not have a rematch clause in the event of a defeat, said after the fight that a "rematch is warranted" and on Monday returned to the theme on social media.
In a post to her fans on Instagram, Mayer said: "It's highly frustrating to leave empty handed when I felt I did more than enough to solidify a win on Saturday.
"I know a lot of you stand with me on this so thank you for having my back. I'm hoping Natasha feels the pressure and does what a stand up Champion would do in this situation…and that's agree to a rematch.
"I deserve it, the fans deserve it and I believe her legacy depends on it."
Mayer added: "I'll take a couple weeks to enjoy some down time and hopefully be back with some good news for you guys."
"Regardless, I know I'm a threat to the welterweight division and promise to give you more great fights in the near future."
Speaking immediately after Saturday's thrilling fight, the 39-year-old Jonas said of a potential rematch: "The fights that I thought winning tonight would keep the doors open for, obviously for me with so many limited fights left, they're the ones that I'm looking for.
"But if it's something that the fans want, I'm always happy to oblige."
Before becoming a world champion - at light-middleweight - for the first time in 2022, Jonas had been cruelly denied by close decisions in title fights against Terri Harper and Katie Taylor.
The former Olympian said she knew how Mayer would be feeling after being on the wrong end of a tight call and urged the American to use the defeat as motivation in the future.
"I know this girl here is going to be absolutely devastated with that result because I've been there and it feels like the world is over," Jonas said.
"She is in my top two people I've fought, she's a very skilled operator, her time will come again. She beats a lot of the champions that are already here.
"So please use that as motivation to go on and get the title that you deserve and become a two-weight world champion."