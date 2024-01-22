Mikaela Mayer claims Natasha Jonas' boxing legacy 'depends on' rematch against her after split decision result

Mikaela Mayer has reiterated her calls for a rematch with Natasha Jonas and claimed the British boxer's "legacy depends on it".

IBF champion Jonas and former super-featherweight world champion Mayer delivered an instant classic in an action-packed bout in Liverpool on Saturday, with many at ringside believing the American had done enough to win.

One judge scored it 97-93 in Mayer's favour, but the other two gave it to Jonas - by margins of 96-95 and 96-95 - to give her a split decision victory.

Mayer, who unlike Jonas did not have a rematch clause in the event of a defeat, said after the fight that a "rematch is warranted" and on Monday returned to the theme on social media.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mikaela Mayer reacted to her split decision defeat to Natasha Jonas and said that ‘the fight is worth seeing again’ as she hopes for a rematch for the IBF welterweight title

In a post to her fans on Instagram, Mayer said: "It's highly frustrating to leave empty handed when I felt I did more than enough to solidify a win on Saturday.

"I know a lot of you stand with me on this so thank you for having my back. I'm hoping Natasha feels the pressure and does what a stand up Champion would do in this situation…and that's agree to a rematch.

"I deserve it, the fans deserve it and I believe her legacy depends on it."

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Mayer added: "I'll take a couple weeks to enjoy some down time and hopefully be back with some good news for you guys."

"Regardless, I know I'm a threat to the welterweight division and promise to give you more great fights in the near future."

Jonas: Mayer one of my top two opponents

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After retaining her IBF welterweight title against Mikaela Mayer, Natasha Jonas felt her opponent brought the best out of her in what was a hugely entertaining main event in Liverpool

Speaking immediately after Saturday's thrilling fight, the 39-year-old Jonas said of a potential rematch: "The fights that I thought winning tonight would keep the doors open for, obviously for me with so many limited fights left, they're the ones that I'm looking for.

"But if it's something that the fans want, I'm always happy to oblige."

Before becoming a world champion - at light-middleweight - for the first time in 2022, Jonas had been cruelly denied by close decisions in title fights against Terri Harper and Katie Taylor.

The former Olympian said she knew how Mayer would be feeling after being on the wrong end of a tight call and urged the American to use the defeat as motivation in the future.

"I know this girl here is going to be absolutely devastated with that result because I've been there and it feels like the world is over," Jonas said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player John Dennen and Andy Scott look back on the IBF welterweight world title bout between Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer, with the pair dubbing it an early contender for fight of the year

"She is in my top two people I've fought, she's a very skilled operator, her time will come again. She beats a lot of the champions that are already here.

"So please use that as motivation to go on and get the title that you deserve and become a two-weight world champion."