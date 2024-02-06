Caroline Dubois: I didn't say no to Rhiannon Dixon title bout - she chose winnable fight in Karen Carabajal

Caroline Dubois says she did not turn down a fight with Rhiannon Dixon as she sets her sights on one of the major world championships.

Last month the IBF mandated a fight between Dubois and Dixon for their now vacant lightweight world championship, though that contest failed to come to fruition.

Dubois pointed out that she had accepted an offer to fight Dixon and so blamed her for the collapse of their mooted bout.

"From what we've heard of her team is that she never wanted to fight," Dubois insisted. "I was shocked when the offer came out and we accepted it so fast.

"I want to reiterate and let you guys know that I accepted that offer so quickly and then before you know, she's pulling out.

"So it was never real. It was just a little ploy to distract us."

Dixon will now face Karen Carabajal for the vacant WBO world title in April but Dubois is adamant she is taking the easier route.

"I think she saw it as more of a winnable fight," Dubois said of Dixon.

"I still think it's a very hard fight and I think this fight shows how good she is. I don't know how good she is. This fight will show them and it will make me respect her more if she wins, but I don't know.

"It's really a 50/50 fight for her."

Dubois is highly rated with multiple sanctioning bodies. After Saturday's win over Reyes, the 23-year-old wants to face the very the best in the division.

"135lbs I think in boxing is one of the most stacked divisions. There's Rhiannon Dixon, Katie Taylor, Beatriz Ferreira, Karen Carabajal. There's a few other names, Maira Moneo, they're all tough. Really, really good and I want all of them," Dubois told Sky Sports.

Pursuing the WBC belt, where Dubois is also the No 1 ranked contender, would put the Londoner on a path towards a potential challenge against Katie Taylor.

The Irish superstar has vacated her IBF and WBO lightweight titles, after her last two bouts were at super-lightweight, but still holds the WBC 135lb belt.

"I think there's options, I think people don't realise how many options I have, but I have a few options and I'll be taking a deep look into them," Dubois said.

"I want the big fight. I want the biggest fight."