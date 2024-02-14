Alen Babic vs Steve Robinson and Callum Simpson added to Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke March 31 bill live on Sky Sports

Rising super-middleweight star Callum Simpson and Alen 'The Savage' Babic are set for action on the undercard of the 'Bad Blood' showdown between unbeaten heavyweight rivals Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke.

Clarke challenges Wardley for the British and Commonwealth heavyweight championships on March 31 at The O2 arena in London, live on Sky Sports.

Babic, 11-1 (10), is back and returns to The O2 where he has previously recorded wins over Morgan Dessaux, former world title challenger Eric Molina and Adam Balski.

The popular Croatian heavyweight has built a cult following in the UK fighting on Sky Sports and amassed a series of impressive knockout wins.

His unbeaten run was cut short when challenging Lukasz Rozanski for the WBC bridgerweight title in Poland last April.

The 33-year-old will be looking to resurrect his career when he takes on Newcastle's Steve Robinson as part of a huge night of boxing in the capital.

Callum Simpson will also be on the bill.

Simpson is the mandatory challenger for the British super-middleweight title and was ringside to watch Zak Chelli seize that belt from Jack Cullen at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool in January.

But, before he has his crack at the champion, the 27-year-old will look to extend his unbeaten streak at The O2 next month as he returns to London following a unanimous points win over Jose de Jesus Macias at York Hall in September.

Florian Marku and Chris Kongo are set to settle their simmering welterweight rivalry following an explosive press conference altercation last year and there will be more major undercard announcements for the Wardley vs Clarke bill coming soon.

Tickets for Clarke vs Wardley go on general sale on Thursday

