Viddal Riley to fight Mikael Lawal on Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke March 31 undercard live on Sky Sports

London cruiserweights Viddal Riley and Mikael Lawal will clash as part of BOXXER’s bumper ‘Bad Blood’ bill at the O2 arena on Sunday March 31, live on Sky Sports.

Riley, 10-0 (6), returns to action following a shut-out points win over Nathan Quarless to capture the English cruiserweight title last September at York Hall.

The talented Tottenham man has set his sights on the big fights in a stacked domestic division and can expect his toughest career test when he takes on rival Londoner Lawal.

"I look forward to the first notable name in my career being ticked off. I respect Lawal as a former British champion and as we know that's a goal of mine so this is a perfect level check," Riley said.

Lawal, 17-1 (11), will be looking to get back to winning ways having lost his British cruiserweight title to Isaac Chamberlain in October.

The heavy-handed fighter from Shepherd’s Bush has the chance for redemption as he gets straight back into the domestic mix against an undefeated opponent in another high-profile contest.

"I’ve been legit, my journey in this sport is well documented. I’m just here to work and take care of business,” Lawal said.

BOXXER Founder and CEO Ben Shalom said: “Viddal Riley vs Mikael Lawal is another exciting addition to an already action-packed night of boxing. Credit to both men for taking this fight.

"Viddal Riley is taking a serious step up against a very dangerous fighter in Mikael Lawal, who has everything to prove following his defeat to Isaac Chamberlain.

"It really is a wildcard contest. I’m expecting an all-action fight between the two Londoners on Sunday March 31 at the O2.”

In the main event unbeaten heavyweights Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke clash in a ‘Bad Blood’ showdown for the British and Commonwealth championships on Sunday March 31 at the O2.

Florian Marku and Chris Kongo are set to settle their simmering welterweight rivalry as part of a stacked undercard that also features future boxing superstar Ben Whittaker, Alen "The Savage" Babic returning against Steve Robinson and rising super middleweight contender Callum Simpson.

