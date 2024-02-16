Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall set to rematch after contentious first super-lightweight clash

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall will rematch after their bitterly contentious contest in 2022.

Catterall lost a split decision in his fight with Taylor for the undisputed super-lightweight championship.

They will now box in a non-title bout on April 27 at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jack Catterall knocked down Josh Taylor in the eighth round, with the Englishman looking to cause an almighty upset.

"I've never run from anyone in my life, especially not Jack Catterall," Taylor declared.

"He has spent the last two years running from promoter to promoter while living off my name. Jack should be careful what he wishes for because he's getting battered on April 27.

"I am going to enjoy every second of this. See you soon, Jack."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Josh Taylor made his long-awaited return to fight in Scotland with an epic bagpipe-themed ring walk.

Catterall said: "I've wanted this fight since the moment the scorecards got read out in Glasgow.

"A few people say 'move on Jack' and that's easy to say to when you're not in my position.

"This isn't about belts, this is personal to me, and I can't wait to get my hands on him. I don't like him, I don't respect him and on April 27 I'm going to end him."

