Keyshawn Davis calls out Adam Azim: 'I'll come to your hometown to fight!' | 'I will stop Adam Azim. I know that'

US Olympic silver medallist Keyshawn Davis moved to 10-0 when stopping Jose Pedraza in six rounds, a quicker victory over the former world champion than either Vasiliy Lomachenko or Gervonta Davis had managed.

Keyshawn Davis was almost punch-perfect as he dismantled Jose Pedraza under the lights of Las Vegas, which even took the man who achieved it by surprise.

"God gave me a spectacular performance. I surprised myself but not too much because I know what I am capable of but when you go in there and actually live it out, I'm proud of myself that I did that," he told Sky Sports.

"The body shots were bread and butter during that fight, I think the gameplan me and B [Brian McIntyre his trainer] had played out perfectly.

"I've got power, I'm very explosive, I mix my shots well with good punch placement and I've got a hell of a jab that sets things up."

Davis boxed in the chief support to Teofimo Lopez, who edged Jamaine Ortiz out in the main event. A rivalry is brewing with Lopez, the WBO super-lightweight champion, as Davis exchanged words with him afterwards.

"He was talking to the crowd and happened to look at me. I told him: 'Good fight Teofimo' and he said: 'Yeah, it was a good fight, I was trying to make it more of a fight but when guys feel my power they start to run. You're going to be next.'

"I was like, wow, okay you said I'm next. We've got to fight now. That fight can happen. We're both with Top Rank, I'm a rising star and he's a star, why not?"

That though is not the only opponent in Davis' sights. He identified Britain's Adam Azim, the current European super-lightweight champion, as a future rival.

"Adam Azim been calling my name out for some time now. I would love to fight Adam," Davis declared.

"A lot of these fighters be calling these names out but not willing to take the fights. I'm willing to fight anybody."

Completely aware of the callout, Keyshawn Davis is more than happy to fight Adam Azim next, and to come to his country to do it.

"If Adam is willing to fight me, I will play the game and we will fight in the UK and make it a mega sell-out fight," the American said.

"One thing about the UK fans is they love fights. I feel like once I stop Adam they will [still] want to watch me fight again there because I put-on crowd-pleasing fights.

"I love the UK fans. Let's make the fight happen Adam. I'll come to your hometown, its nothing new to me."

Confident he can play his part in making a huge event happen on British soil with Azim, Davis has no doubt how he will perform.

"Adam is a hell of a fighter. He has power and he's at 140lbs. It's another challenge for me. I'm not taking anything away from Adam, but I just think I'm different. I know Adam has never been in a ring with a guy like me," he said.

"I will stop Adam Azim. I know that for a fact."